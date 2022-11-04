ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PSA: A $450 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale at Amazon for $100 Right Now

Even a Dyson user swears by it If your old bulky vacuum cleaner just isn't cutting it anymore, consider transitioning to a lighter, more efficient machine like a cordless vacuum. They're easier to store in small spaces and help clean your house with minimal effort.  The Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner weighs just 3.2 pounds and is on sale for 78 percent off at Amazon right now, bringing its price tag to $100. The stick vacuum uses a powerful motor to provide enough suction to pick up dirt, debris,...
KXAN

Home Depot’s Black Friday sale starts today: Here are the best deals worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can shop Black Friday all of November at Home Depot. According to a recent opinion piece in The Hill, it’s impossible to predict inflation. The best way to protect your budget against rising costs is to incorporate strategic spending. This means taking advantage of sales on items you need, such as power tools and home security systems, not just on the ones you want. Home Depot’s Black Friday sale begins today, giving you ways to save all month long.
Digital Trends

This cupboard-sized air fryer is $35 at Walmart today

You probably recognize the Instant Pot brand as the category-defining pressure-cooker-based multifunction kitchen countertop appliance. The parent company, Instant Brands, also makes air fryers, the one of the most popular kitchen cooking appliances along with microwave ovens and Instant Pots. If you’re looking for air fryer deals but you’re hesitant to invest much money or give up valuable counterspace, Walmart just dropped a deal on the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart air fryer that is near irresistible. Normally $49, Walmart saves you $14 by pricing the air fryer at just $35.
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Sale Alert! Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Furniture Deals That Go Up to 70% Off — Here's What to Shop

Save on couches, corner tables, bed frames, and more If you're looking for home refreshes that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer just dropped a huge furniture sale with hundreds of impressive deals. For a limited time, you can score up to 70 percent off (yes, you read that right) everything from couches and bed frames to office chairs and vanity stools. Whether you're in the market for storage pieces in your living room or comfortable seating for your bedroom, there are deals...
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.

