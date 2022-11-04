ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago is Getting Its 109th Christmas Tree From This Suburb

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIZ1M_0iyeSG6z00

Chicago is getting its official Christmas tree !

A suburban family's 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago.

The tree, which has adorned the front lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat out more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago's 109th annual "official" Christmas tree for 2022.

"We watched the tree get old" the Morton Grove family says. "It was a backdrop for many family pictures. It used to be only as high as my husband, and he used to decorate it. After that, we watched it grow. It was just a matter of time before we have to cut it down -- but it's going out with a boom."

At 8 a.m., crews will begin extracting the tree using tree-removal equipment like chainsaws. The tree is expected to be loaded onto a truck around 9:30 a.m., and then make its way to Chicago.

From there, it'll be decorated and spruced up, the city says, before it arrives at its new home in Millennium Park for the holiday season, beginning with the annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 18 in Millennium Park.

The tree will be on display through Jan. 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It shocked me': Body parts found in garbage of Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a series of disturbing discoveries in the same Chicago neighborhood.Three times in the past week, human body parts have been found in Austin. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest on the investigation.You may find some of this story disturbing. On Sunday, officers were doing a follow up on the other two incidents when they discovered two human arms inside of a dumpster about a mile from a police station."We have our violence but I mean that's crazy; body parts," said Austin resident Vermont Porter. He and other Austin residents are shocked...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
The Record North Shore

Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony

“Each of us are here today as a result of the love of thousands.” Those words spoken by Sharon Hoogstraten on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Wilmette reflected the importance of honoring ancestors now and in the future. Hoogstraten was a guest of honor at a plaque dedication honoring her ancestor, Archange Chevalier Ouilmette, and the […] The post Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mold-A-Rama Exhibit Hits Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

Mold-A-Rama machines have been a longtime staple in Chicago museums. Now, the nostalgic gizmos that pump out souvenirs are getting their very own exhibit. The Museum of Science and Industry is telling the story behind the iconic devices with "Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future." The exhibit showcases "a collection of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night

An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks

Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy