How To Watch The Star-Studded 56th Annual CMA Awards

By Kelly Fisher
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Country Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner, and the highly-anticipated event will be packed with a star-studded lineup that viewers won’t want to miss. It’s all hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch the 56th annual CMA Awards live on ABC on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The show will be available to watch the following day on Hulu. Listeners can also tune in on iHeartRadio Country stations. Find more info on how to watch the CMA Awards here .

The CMA Awards will start with a tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn , who died at her Tennessee ranch on October 4 . She was 90. The show will also honor country music giant Alan Jackson , who will receive the 2022 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award .

Performers set to take the stage include Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty , Luke Combs , Cody Johnson , Elle King featuring The Black Keys , Ashley McBryde (featuring Brandy Clark , Caylee Hammack , Pillbox Patti and John Osborne ), Reba McEntire , Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless , Cole Swindell , and Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry . The Country Music Association previously announced performances by Kelsea Ballerini with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce , Luke Bryan , HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson , Miranda Lambert , Carly Pearce , Carrie Underwood , Morgan Wallen , and Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmie Allen and Marcus King .

Non-artist presenters include Nashville-born L.A. Dodgers plater Mookie Betts , actresses Jessica Chastain and Sarah Drew , Yellowstone star Cole Hauser , Big Sky actor Rex Linn , HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier , and actor Michael Shannon . Country artists set to present awards on Country Music’s Biggest Night include Breland , Jordan Davis , Tyler Hubbard , Wynonna Judd , Lady A , Little Big Town , Parker McCollum , Reba McEntire , Jeannie Seely and Lainey Wilson .

Of course, the show is slated to recognize some of the biggest artists in country music in major awards categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and more. Lainey Wilson is the most-nominated artist in six categories , followed by other powerhouse artists like Carly Pearce , Ashley McBryde , Carrie Underwood , Luke Combs , Chris Stapleton and many more. See the full list of nominees here .

ARKANSAS STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

