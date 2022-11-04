Manufacturers can enhance plant performance and quality by empowering employees with wearable technologies backed by digital solutions. Until recently, employees at SANY America’s Peachtree City, Georgia facility relied on a long, step-by-step system of retrieving, printing, filling out, and submitting a long series of paper forms as they inspected their excavators. The process entailed travel and tedium: walking back and forth across the floor with paperwork, filling out forms and entering data by hand, painstakingly copying photos and diagrams one-by-one, and manually updating charts.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO