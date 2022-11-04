Read full article on original website
Control Engineering
Digital transformation and IIoT impact on process manufacturing
Digital transformation and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) allow manufacturers to work smarter and faster by giving them access to a lot of information all at once. The digital transformation journey should emphasize better control and automation as well as empowering and making workers better at their jobs and enhancing their skillsets.
accessinternational.media
World’s first 17m electric telehandler finds UK customer
UK-based Lifting solutions specialist GGR Group sold the world’s first 17m electric telehandler to Flannery Plant Hire at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Flannery was also the first to purchase the smaller 6.26 full electric model in 2020, which Faresin introduced at Bauma in 2019. The new 17m model is...
News Channel Nebraska
80 Million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a "new blue ocean" for the Internet of Things industry
"New energy vehicle charging piles" Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
salestechstar.com
AutoLeadStar, the Digital Customer Data and Experience Platform for the Automotive Industry that Transforms the Way Cars are Sold, Raises $40 Million Growth Round Led by Riverwood Capital
AutoLeadStar, the digital customer data and experience platform for the automotive industry that transforms the way cars are sold, announced today a $40 million growth round of financing led by Riverwood Capital with the participation of existing investors. AutoLeadStar is the leading AI-powered marketing automation technology for auto-dealerships and manufacturers...
ffnews.com
BankiFi and MX Partner to Enable Data Sharing and Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions
BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, a leader in open finance, to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to bring account connectivity and data access to a robust suite of banking solutions tailored to the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses (SMB).
Aviation International News
Study: eVTOL Industry Needs 10,000 Engineers
Some 10,000 additional engineers will be needed over the next decade to meet the demand for advanced vertical flight aircraft development in the U.S., according to a just-published study by the Vertical Flight Society (VFS) and Hysky Society, which promotes hydrogen-powered aviation. The study calls for significant additional funding for academia to train sufficient engineers to meet industry demands and for the industry to provide sufficient incentives and the correct workplace atmosphere to attract and retain them.
salestechstar.com
Renault Group and Google Accelerate Partnership to Develop the Vehicle of Tomorrow and Strengthen Renault Group’s Digital Transformation
Renault Group and Google are expanding their partnership. The “Software Defined Vehicle” will bring together the best of the automotive and digital worlds to allow for new on-demand services and continuous upgrades to be delivered to the car, building on the existing Android Automotive Operating System and Google Cloud technology collaboration.
thefastmode.com
Netcracker Launches Netcracker Fiber Cloud, A Fully Automated Fiber IT Solution for Operators
Netcracker announced the launch of Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution to equip wholesale Fiber Operators with a lean and open IT environment focused on agility, efficiency and business growth. The pioneering solution, part of the broader Netcracker Cloud Solutions for NetCos and ServCos, automates all aspects of the fiber business across multivendor access networks, from planning and design to roll-out, service provisioning, wholesale customer onboarding, settlements and problem solving. With an Open API integration layer, the solution helps Fiber Operators to accelerate wholesale customer adoption and react quickly to customer needs, thereby facilitating rapid business growth.
thenewscrypto.com
Google Cloud Now Running a Validator on Solana Blockchain
The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement. Google Cloud would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023. On Saturday, Google stated that its cloud computing company, Google Cloud, was running a validator on the Solana blockchain. And will be adding capabilities to accommodate Solana developers and node operators in the near future. The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement, and it is now trading at $36.80.
Control Engineering
Benefits of SDRs for IIoT device testing
Software-defined ratio (SDR) systems use software-based components instead of traditional hardwired components. SDRs can help make Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems more flexible. The reconfigurability of SDR platforms allows new IIoT protocols and algorithms to be implemented by changing the software. Software-defined ratio (SDR) insights. Software-defined ratio (SDR) software...
cryptopotato.com
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
[PRESS RELEASE – Sibiu, Romania, 4th November 2022]. Elrond, the startup building internet-scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. The metaverse-forward company introduces three new products as the pillars for...
takeitcool.com
Carbon Black Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Carbon Black Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Carbon Black. Report Features Details. Product Name Carbon Black. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance.
industrytoday.com
Chain.io VP Recognized as a Leading Woman in Logistics
PHILADELPHIA — Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Christa Hinkel, Vice President of Customer Success, has been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
crowdfundinsider.com
Worldr, the “Zero Trust” Architecture for Communication Platforms, Raises $11M via Seed Round
Worldr, the “zero trust” architecture for the world’s collaboration and communications platforms, is announcing that it has “raised a total of $11 million in Seed funding.”. The investment round was “led by Molten Ventures, with continued support from IQ Capital and Playfair Capital.” It also “saw...
Control Engineering
Virtual forum highlighted industrial digital transformation, sustainability
Digital transformation can provide the pathway to success for industrial and infrastructure organizations. Digital transformation has accelerated due to COVID-19 changing the way we work, forcing manufacturers to deal with this new reality, running their operations and control systems remotely. The online annual ARC Industry Forum Asia, “Accelerating Industrial Digital...
Leading Technologies Shaping the Metaverse
There has been recent hype about the Metaverse. Technologists have seen the future in the Metaverse and are working to make the experience even better. But how can they do this, and with what technologies?. Well, let's find out. Many people have associated the Metaverse with virtual and Augmented Realities...
salestechstar.com
JK Tech Imagining the Future of the Healthcare Industry With Hyperautomation Powered Solutions
JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation digital transformation services, is introducing path-breaking Hyperautomation-powered solutions for revamping the healthcare industry. The American Medical Association (AMA) estimates claims processing inefficiencies cost between $21 billion and $210 billion per year. JK Tech’s Hyperautomation framework and services will enable ease and speed of business service rollouts, facilitated with automation efficiencies leveraging existing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) systems. Along with RCM, the company caters to key industry concerns including Lab Automation, Compliance solutions, and the automation of Electronic Health Records (EHR) to ensure optimization of clinical data exchange within and between payer and provider organizations; enabling improved compliance and efficiencies while fostering better patient outcomes.
Renesas Announces New Sales Organizational Structure and Executive Personnel Changes to Drive Next Phase of Growth
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new sales organizational structure and executive leadership team appointments to execute on its strategy and growth ambitions. The changes are designed to bolster Renesas’ leadership in embedded semiconductor solutions and serve as a solid foundation for future growth. The new executive team roles and the new organization will take effect January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006200/en/ Headshot of Chris Allexandre, appointed as Renesas’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Unit (Photo: Business Wire)
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 10 Companies In The World Working On Development Of Metaverse
Metaverse development is the most commonly used term in the global technology sector. Companies building the Metaverse focus on making new technologies and skills that make user engagement in the digital environment more efficient and effective. Immersive experiences will be used by businesses in the Metaverse to shape the future of the digital world. Let’s look at the top 10 companies making Metaverse, so we can invest in it and help it grow.
Comments / 0