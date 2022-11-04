The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement. Google Cloud would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023. On Saturday, Google stated that its cloud computing company, Google Cloud, was running a validator on the Solana blockchain. And will be adding capabilities to accommodate Solana developers and node operators in the near future. The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement, and it is now trading at $36.80.

2 DAYS AGO