Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Uplevel Dairy Podcast: Jared Dueppengiesser: zero employee turnover, how this herd manager does it at Rosendale Dairy
Jared Dueppengiesser has worked his way up through the Milk Source organization, from a herdsman to now manager of Rosendale Dairy. He leads a team of 52 employees on one of Wisconsin’s largest dairies. In this podcast, Jared shares how he took on the challenge of upleveling the culture of this dairy to be a place where people want to work and want to stay … with nearly zero employee turnover for the past half year. And he’s done all this at just 26 years old.
94.3 Jack FM
Four area high schools to hold collaborative discussion on Agri-Education
LUXEMBURG, Wis. – Four Northeast Wisconsin high schools are coming together to hold a collaborative discussion on the future of Agri-Education. The goal of leaders from Luxemburg-Casco, Kewaunee, Denmark and Algoma high schools is to engage with the area’s agriculture community to ensure that student coursework and career-based learning meets current and future industry needs.
94.3 Jack FM
Ashwaubenon Anticipates Today’s Opening of Hy-Vee
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ashwaubenon’s new Hy-Vee will open Tuesday at 6 a.m. Located in the former Shopko in Bay Park Square, Hy-Vee isn’t just a grocery store. While the store includes traditional grocery products, Hy-Vee also features a pharmacy, dining options, clothing, a sports shop, and much more.
94.3 Jack FM
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
94.3 Jack FM
Runaway, Homeless Youth Awareness
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley’s Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warning of Social Media Rental Scams
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is warning the community of scams on social media sites regarding properties for rent. In these incidents, the scammer will fraudulently list a property for rent. They’ll then pose as the landlord, and scam a victim out of money that the victim thought was for a security deposit.
94.3 Jack FM
Final Weekend Of Get Out The Vote
OUTAGAMIE CO, (WTAQ-WLUK) – The political support for candidates across Wisconsin is heating up less than 48 hours before polls close. “We are working as hard to make sure that every Wisconsinite’s voice is heard and that the will of the people is what is represented,” Outagamie County Democratic Party Chair Emily Tseffos said.
94.3 Jack FM
Apartment Fire Puts Eight People Out In The Cold
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Eight people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Green Bay Monday night. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an alarm in an apartment complex around 6:35 p.m. While on the way to the Leeland Street complex, the department received multiple calls about smoke coming from an apartment.
94.3 Jack FM
Manure Pit Proposal Is Flushed Away
TOWN OF ROCKLAND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A public hearing was held in Brown County Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying...
94.3 Jack FM
Police Looking For The Owner And Their Dog After Biting Incident
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police are looking for the public’s assistance with a dog bite incident. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a dog bite incident at 3:50 p.m. Monday at Blue Rail Park. The incident happened along the walkway to the fenced-in dog area.
94.3 Jack FM
2023 Outagamie County Budget Gets Quick Approval
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In just over 30 minutes, the Outagamie County board adopted its budget for the next year. After a presentation from the county finance committee, the board voted 29-1 to pass a budget with a $65.9 million tax levy. “We want to make sure those dollars...
Comments / 0