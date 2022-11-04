ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

WanderWisdom

'Jurassic Park'-Themed ATV Tour in Hawaii Is Way Too Cool

There are a lot of reasons to visit Hawaii: The beautiful beaches, the food, the culture. But it's also a particularly fun place for fans of Jurassic Park to visit, since the Kualoa Ranch in Oahu is where the famous movie franchise was filmed. It's as close to visiting the real Jurassic Park as most of us are ever going to get, after all.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
hawaiinewsnow.com

MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii General Election 2022: Live Blog

The highly-anticipated third printout is out, and there are some races that have flipped or have gotten closer. One of those such races is the seat for the State Senate District 23, which covers the Windward and North Shore areas of Oahu. Republican challenger Brenton Awa now leads Democratic incumbent Gil Riviere by a mere 145 votes.
KHON2

Josh Green headed to Washington Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voter turnout delayed race results this Election Day but the results were clear in the first print-out in Josh Green’s favor, making he and Sylvia Luke the state’s next leadership team. Both Green and his opponent, Duke Aiona endured a long string of debates and interviews over three months to let voters […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live event yet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the University of Hawaii, he discovered his real talent. “I took a standup comedy class. I took it just for fun, just to fill up my classes, and to get the easy A. I’d seen it in the class description. I said, ‘Standup comedy? Okay, I’ll try it.’ Did it. Ended up falling in love with it,” he said.
KITV.com

Maui Police ask for help finding missing Waiehu Man

WAIEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waiehu man. Joseph Magaoay, 52, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members. Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
