wevv.com
5th Annual "Breakfast with Santa" coming to the Owensboro Convention Center
Families are invited to attend a holly jolly morning sure to get in the Christmas spirit. The 5th annual "Breakfast with Santa" sponsored by German American Bank will take place Saturday, December 17th from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center. Organizers...
Santa’s Mailbox is ready for the holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that October has come and gone, the city of Evansville is moving on for the holidays. Santa’s Mailbox was unveiled Saturday, a day late because of poor weather. It’s been set up at Third and Main, next to River City Coffee + Goods. Many of the shops along Main Street […]
wevv.com
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
A Warrick County, Indiana business announces they plan to close their doors for good. The Wine Down in Newburgh says they will close, after opening four years ago. The post says a lot of time and thought went into making this decision. The business was located on Ruffian Lane in...
wevv.com
cMoe invites families to "Elf Academy" experience
The Children's Museum of Evansville invites families to this year's "Elf Academy." Organizers say cMoe will host the event Saturday, December 10th for the jolliest, immersive holiday experience. They say at "Elf Academy" kids will discover all the magical secrets of being a North Pole elf. cMoe says during training,...
wevv.com
Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents Historic Newburgh Winterlights
Historic Newburgh, Inc, will hold its third annual fundraising event-2022 Newburgh Winterlights. Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents the event. The event will include thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and onto the overlook. This year's Historic Newburgh...
14news.com
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
wevv.com
Henderson Area Rapid Transit offering free rides on Election Day
Residents in Henderson, Kentucky, are being offered a free trip to the polls on Tuesday. Officials with the City of Henderson say that Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) will be offering free rides for all riders on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The city says that the Shopper Shuttle route...
visitowensboro.com
Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’
It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
14news.com
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
wevv.com
Drivers should expect delays on the Twin Bridges on Wednesday and Thursday
Drivers who travel on the Twin Bridges between Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, could face delays on Wednesday and Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the southbound bridge on Wednesday, and from the northbound bridge on Thursday. The debris removal...
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
wevv.com
Some German Township residents placed under boil advisory
Some residents in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana township of German Township have been placed under a boil advisory Monday. The German Township Water District (GTWD) said the boil advisory was in place for the following customers from the intersection of Mary Anderson Road and Highway 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Road, and north into Stewartsville.
wevv.com
Two Tri-State cities are offering free bus rides for election day voters
Two cities in the Tri-State say transportation will not be an issue for those looking for a reliable ride to polling stations on election day. For the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System will offer free rides to and from the polls starting at 6:15 Tuesday morning. It's an effort by the...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Parole Hosting Food Drive
Evansville Parole has teamed up with NOW Counseling to help the community fight against hunger. So, we are collecting canned food items until 12-05-22. According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure. The nonperishable items we are requesting are listed below:
Two intersections along US-41 are slated for changes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two intersections along US 41 could see changes in 2023. At Elkhorn Road near Vincennes and State Road 58 near Carlisle, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking into implementing “Reduced Conflict Intersections,” or RCI’s. For drivers trying to turn left onto US 41, they would have to turn right initially before […]
wevv.com
Candlelight vigil planned to remember Evansville woman
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held for an Evansville woman whose remains were found after she went missing in Kentucky. The vigil will be held for Elza Kolle on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Haynie's Corner Arts District. Authorities were searching for her after she went missing in...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County to unveil new mobile health care unit
Vanderburgh County will soon have a new tool to help serve the medical needs of our community. The Vanderburgh County Health Department recently announced the acquisition of the unit. Health department leaders say the Mobile Health Clinic vehicle will be a vital resource for Health Department teams to bring services...
wevv.com
Warrick Humane Society to offer Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Warrick Humane Society will soon offer pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus for pets, kids, and families. The event will take place on November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Humane Society. All proceeds will go...
