ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How To Watch The Star-Studded 56th Annual CMA Awards

By Kelly Fisher
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMoIN_0iyePdBN00
Photo: Getty Images

Country Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner, and the highly-anticipated event will be packed with a star-studded lineup that viewers won’t want to miss. It’s all hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch the 56th annual CMA Awards live on ABC on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The show will be available to watch the following day on Hulu. Listeners can also tune in on iHeartRadio Country stations. Find more info on how to watch the CMA Awards here .

The CMA Awards will start with a tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn , who died at her Tennessee ranch on October 4 . She was 90. The show will also honor country music giant Alan Jackson , who will receive the 2022 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award .

Performers set to take the stage include Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty , Luke Combs , Cody Johnson , Elle King featuring The Black Keys , Ashley McBryde (featuring Brandy Clark , Caylee Hammack , Pillbox Patti and John Osborne ), Reba McEntire , Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless , Cole Swindell , and Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry . The Country Music Association previously announced performances by Kelsea Ballerini with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce , Luke Bryan , HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson , Miranda Lambert , Carly Pearce , Carrie Underwood , Morgan Wallen , and Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmie Allen and Marcus King .

Non-artist presenters include Nashville-born L.A. Dodgers plater Mookie Betts , actresses Jessica Chastain and Sarah Drew , Yellowstone star Cole Hauser , Big Sky actor Rex Linn , HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier , and actor Michael Shannon . Country artists set to present awards on Country Music’s Biggest Night include Breland , Jordan Davis , Tyler Hubbard , Wynonna Judd , Lady A , Little Big Town , Parker McCollum , Reba McEntire , Jeannie Seely and Lainey Wilson .

Of course, the show is slated to recognize some of the biggest artists in country music in major awards categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and more. Lainey Wilson is the most-nominated artist in six categories , followed by other powerhouse artists like Carly Pearce , Ashley McBryde , Carrie Underwood , Luke Combs , Chris Stapleton and many more. See the full list of nominees here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2012: Tim Allen Awkwardly Tells Blake Shelton He Wants To Sleep With The Blonde On Stage… Miranda Lambert

With the CMA Awards coming up in a week and a half, it’s time to look back on some of the greatest moments, and most awkward moments, from years past. We’ve showed you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and earlier we took it back to 1975 for Waylon Jennings’ acceptance speech and Charlie Rich burning his note card.
GEORGIA STATE
Rutherford Source

CMA Awards to Kickoff with Loretta Lynn Tribute

CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. The evening will begin with a tribute to Loretta Lynn. Performers announced for the show include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.
ETOnline.com

CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Popculture

Loretta Lynn's Celebration of Life to Air on CMT Tonight

CMT will air a special tribute to Loretta Lynn on Sunday, Oct. 30, live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will air without commercials. CMT will air the special again on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. The concert will also be released on Paramount+ early next year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan To Host ABC Special ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’

Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 1984: Waylon Jennings Returns To The Stage After Kicking His “21 Years Of Hell” Drug Habit To Debut “America”

Let’s just say Waylon Jennings and the CMA Awards have a complicated history. He famously walked out of the show in 1970, after they cut his performance short due to time constraints, and considered doing so again in 1975 when he was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, as well as several other awards, but his wife Jessi Colter didn’t win anything.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2001: Alan Jackson Stuns With Debut Performance Of “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” On The Heels Of 9/11

With the CMA Awards coming up one week from today, we’ve been looking back at some of the most memorable moments from the show’s history. We brought you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and Sturgill Simpson’s legendary busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena.
Variety

ASCAP Country Awards Honor Ashley Gorley as Songwriter of the Year for a Ninth Time

Ashley Gorley was named songwriter of the year for a ninth time as the ASCAP Country Music Awards winners were announced on social media Monday morning, in advance of a party and red carpet to come later in the day in Nashville. Gorley’s name being announced for that top honor has come to seem almost a bygone conclusion at ASCAP’s annual kudos. (He’s pictured above accepting at the 2018 ceremony.) The same goes for Warner Chappell being named the country music publisher of the year, as it is again in 2022. There’s more suspense in what will be named the country song...
NASHVILLE, TN
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy