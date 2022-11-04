Read full article on original website
A Memory Wipe After Every Job: Previewing ‘Wiper’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed an early look at Wiper TPB, out next week from writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, and colorist Brad Simpson. ‘Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to that. When she is hired by enigmatic robot Klute she thinks the case is the answer to all her problems. But there’s something oddly familiar about Klute–and the more she investigates the disappearance of journalist Orson Glark, the more she suspects that he’s somehow connected to her own past . . .
Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
Previewing ‘Multiversity: Teen Justice’ #6 Final Issue
The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut!. The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there’s no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.
Advance Review: Decapitations, Animations And Mutilations (Oh My!) In `Dark Ride’ #2
Dark Ride keeps getting darker. That’s not a bad thing at all – especially with this creative team. This issue serves as a second beginning for the series as sibling rivalries and rescues take center stage – along with one or two shockingly dark moments. Overall. It...
Previewing ‘The Nice House On The Lake’ #11
“Ever since they were children, Walter and Norah were inseparable. But that time is over. No betrayal cuts deeper than the betrayal of your closest friend…and Norah knows just where to plant the knife! Everything changes in the penultimate issue of this unforgettable horror epic!”. The Nice House on...
Skybound Comet Releases A Extended Preview For ‘Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn’ YA Novel
Following up on the recent announcement and first look at Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, by author Michelle Fus, Skybound Comet unveiled a new 12-page preview. Here’s a reminder of what this magical book, originally a webcomic, is all about:. In Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, a young,...
Is Someone Messing With. Batman’s Mind? Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. When Jon Kent first asked Jace Fox to join the new Justice League, the answer was a firm no. But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear…is fear itself!”
IDW Release ‘Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence’ Free Digital Comic Prequel To ‘Sonic Frontiers’
“Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence shows Sonic, Tails, and Amy’s journey to the mysterious Starfall Islands, who then find themselves in the middle of a brawl with Dr. Eggman’s badniks along the way. Sonic and his friends ask themselves: What is Eggman doing here and why is he acting strangely? These are just the first mysteries in this exclusive prologue to Sonic Frontiers.”
‘StarHenge’ #5 Advance Review: The Cosmic And The Celtic Create A Magically Dense Drama
‘StarHenge’ #5 delivers and delivers big! On story and especially on art as we weave our way through the past, present and future in a head spinning, trippy ride that comes up in Celtic Britain with King Arthur as dominant force to be reckoned with at home and abroad. Truly a tour de force from creator Liam Sharp.
Killer Moth To The Rescue? Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
“Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they’re invited to Mad Hatter’s tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they’re one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.”
Berger Books And Dark Horse Present The Ultimate ‘Invisible Kingdom’ Collection
Berger Books and Dark Horse transport readers back to the extraordinary universe of Grix and Vess in The Invisible Kingdom Library Edition. This oversized hardcover collection features all three volumes of the Invisible Kingdom saga including every cover and extensive process art. The Invisible Kingdom series is written by G. Willow Wilson and illustrated by Christian Ward .
Adaptive Cosplay– Builds For Cosplayers With Physical, Developmental, And Sensory Impairment (Part Two)
Capes For A Cos is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating custom, adaptive cosplay for children with disabilities. Volunteers from the organization presented a panel last month at New York Comic Con 2022 to inspire would-be cosplayers and their families, providing helpful tips and resources from their collective experience in the worlds of cosplay and adaptive clothing.
Tooled Up And Ready To Rumble: Previewing ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #3
“Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world’s greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne’s disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We’ll give you a hint: NO!”
International Men Of Mystery: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #2
“NO MORE TEACHERS, PART 2 – The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman’s mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker’s past. A secret that refuses to die.”
Review: It All Goes Down In ‘X-Men Red’ #8
X-Men Red has built one of the most complex and layered narratives in comics right now. Now after nearly two years of stories over two volumes, all the pieces that falling down, and we’re here for it. Al Ewing, Madibek Musibekov, Federico Blee, and Ariana Maher begin the great...
Father And Son Reunite In ‘Superman: Son Of Kal-El’ #17 Preview
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. KAL-EL RETURNS, PART 4 – Superman and son are reunited…so why doesn’t it feel so good? Could it be because of the Lexcorp automatons threatening the safety of Metropolis? I’ve got a bad feeling about this…. Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 is...
Thin Line Between Peace And Violence: Reviewing ‘Black Panther’ #11
‘Black Panther’ returns to where it all began, revealing the mastermind that has been pulling the strings since issue one in a story that continues to test T’Challa and pull the character apart more and more. Some solid conversations and some great bits with the Avengers as well as solid powerful artwork make this story work pretty well.
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 53: “Signpost of the Soul”
One homunculus’ origin story is revealed! The marked stones in Gluttony’s belly are explained! Our oddly-matched groups of characters head toward a big meetup! Also, Tim and Patrick think they remember an important reveal in the story … Listen as we discuss Fullmetal Alchemist chapter 53!. Comicon...
Gone In Sixty Seconds: Previewing ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #21
“This month’s issue brings you the Dynamic Duo pushing the Batmobile to its absolute limits. The Murder Club has thrown Batman’s life into chaos–how will Robin, Alfred and Nightwing keep him together? Arkham Academy opens its doors to its first-ever class of students related to Gotham’s greatest villains–will they make the grade? And we see Renee Montoya’s last days as a detective before she became Gotham City’s newest commissioner.”
Kraven the Hunter’s Origins Revealed: Previewing ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ #1
Art by: Eder Messias, Belardino Brabo, Cris Peter, Neeraj Menon. “THE ORIGINS OF KRAVEN FINALLY REVEALED! J.M. DeMatteis continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist Eder Messias! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for—prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! As PETER PARKER and MARY JANE prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with SPIDER-MAN? Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was POWERLESS!”
