ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Trump signals 2024 announcement could be imminent

By Brett Samuels
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQwpL_0iyeOccf00

Former President Trump is signaling he could declare a 2024 White House bid soon after the midterm elections.

Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce a reelection campaign during a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the first caucus state in the GOP primary.

“I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably,” Trump said as a crowd of supporters cheered. “Get ready. That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready.”

Axios reported on Friday morning that Trump and his team are eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch day for his 2024 campaign, which would be followed by a string of political events.

Kellyanne Conway, who previously served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and a top adviser in the Trump White House, told reporters at a roundtable on Thursday that she expects the former president to announce “soon.”

“I give him a ton of credit for not announcing this year, for not stepping in the way of midterm candidates. … I think you can expect him to announce soon,” Conway said at a Christian Science Monitor event.

“Obviously there’s a family wedding coming up on his property, and Election Day is late this year. But as he would say, wait and see,” Conway added.

Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, is scheduled to get married at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Nov. 12. An announcement could come shortly after that event. Trump is likely to seize on momentum from Republicans winning the House and possibly Senate and take credit for the feat, as the vast majority of candidates have embraced his administration’s accomplishments and some are his hand-picked candidates.

Conway noted that some in Trump’s circle had urged him to announce before the midterms, but she and others advised him against doing so and potentially stepping on Republicans’ chances of taking back both chambers of Congress. Sources previously told The Hill that Trump had mulled an announcement as early as July of this year.

The former president has teased a possible 2024 campaign for much of the time since he left office in January 2021. Trump still maintains a strong hold on the GOP electorate, making him a formidable candidate who would enter any primary as the favorite.

Still, a number of polls in recent months have shown an increasing number of Republicans are ready to move on from Trump in favor of another candidate who would carry on his legacy.

A July New York Times-Siena College poll found 49 percent of GOP primary voters said they would back Trump for a third nomination.

A September NBC News poll found 33 percent of registered Republicans view themselves as a “supporter of Donald Trump” over a supporter of the Republican Party, down 10 percentage points from a year earlier.

Other Republicans — including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) — have signaled they will consider a 2024 presidential campaign regardless of whether Trump is running. Others, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have not said whether they plan to run.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Expected Trump indictment looms over midterm election

The expected indictment of Donald Trump is looming over the midterm elections as both parties are preparing for a major battle after Election Day if Attorney General Merrick Garland moves forward with an unprecedented prosecution of a former president.
Salon

Fetterman campaign joins federal suit against GOP "attack" on voting rights

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. John Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign joined Democratic groups on Monday in suing to override a recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision barring state election officials from counting absentee and mail-in ballots that lack a correct date on the outer envelope, a technicality with potentially huge implications for the battleground's razor-close midterm races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15

Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said […]
PALM BEACH, FL
WSAV News 3

Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) promised on Thursday that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if Republicans retake control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene said of Democrats at a Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa. “Under Republicans, not another penny […]
IOWA STATE
WSAV News 3

Biden acknowledges Dems keeping Congress is ‘a very high expectation’

(The Hill) — President Biden acknowledged Monday that Democrats keeping control of Congress is “a very high expectation” amid final midterm predictions that show Republicans with an increased likelihood of taking over the House and Senate. At two Democratic National Committee virtual receptions the day before the election, Biden said he remained optimistic about the […]
WSAV News 3

Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate

President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote.  “Well, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election.  But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit from some surprise wins in […]
ARIZONA STATE
WSAV News 3

Groups say they’ll sue Georgia over ‘divisive concepts’ ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia’s law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia Association of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Final rankings: The seven Senate seats most likely to flip

Voters head to the polls in a matter of days and only one thing is for certain: The battle for the Senate is anyone’s ballgame as both sides look to sprint through the finish line with the majority at stake.  The political winds are firmly at the backs of Republicans, but Democrats are continuing to […]
NEVADA STATE
WSAV News 3

Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
WSAV News 3

Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy