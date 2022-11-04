Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
The MAGA Election Takeover Is Happening One County at a Time
It began in a dumpster two nights after the election. Inside the dumpster, a woman shuffled through papers wearing surgical gloves. “Active crime scene in Spalding County Georgia where ballots for President Trump were discovered in a dumpster,” the video was titled on Facebook. At just 13 seconds, the video doesn’t show much — a dumpster, a woman inside, some papers — but for some, it was enough to serve as one of the many pieces of evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. The video quickly made the rounds in election denier circles, gaining 11,000 views...
🎥Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
Twitter has begun widespread layoffs as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company. The move has raised grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform as a source of reliable information just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed in San Francisco alleging Twitter has violated federal law by not providing the required notice. The company had told employees by email that they would find out Friday if they had been laid off. Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, confirmed on Twitter the cuts affected about half of the company's staff of 7,500.
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
Election Results NC | Midterm Election 2022 results across the Triangle
You can count on ABC11 to have the results as soon as they are released after the polls close.
Kansas voters get last word on partisan races, judicial careers and fate of two amendments
Kansas voters have their hands full with legislative, congressional and statewide races, and questions of judicial retention and constitutional reform. The post Kansas voters get last word on partisan races, judicial careers and fate of two amendments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests that has escalated tensions in the region. The ICBM...
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Oz, Fetterman vote in tight race
Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman have cast their ballots Tuesday in what is expected to be a closely contested Senate race in Pennsylvania.
Neb. senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stoves — and message of support
LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s...
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack U.S., So. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key U.S. and South Korean targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
Nebraska's Sasse OK'd as president of University of Florida
Board of Governors will have to approve Sasse’s position. The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the new president to lead Florida’s flagship institution, despite weeks of outcry, questions about the senator’s political views, and an air of secrecy around the search process that led to his candidacy.
