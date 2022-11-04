Read full article on original website
WITN
Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
Police say suspect was selling drugs when he shot a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot
The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.
Chesterfield man arrested in connection to October shooting in Henrico
Henrico Police arrested a 22-year-old Chesterfield County man, who now faces 11 charges related to a shooting that injured a man in the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court in Henrico Oct. 8. Nicholas Alexander Mohr was arrested without incident Oct. 28. He faces charges of malicious wounding, use of...
police1.com
N.C. detention corporal dies from complications related to training injury
PINETOPS, N.C. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a detention corporal who died from complications related to a training injury. Gregory Horne, Sr., 57, who served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for over seven years, died on Sept. 25. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Horne jumped a 4-foot fence in Aug. and fractured his knee when he landed. He succumbed to a fatal pulmonary embolism as a result of inactivity while he recovered from his injury.
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
Shooting in Chesterfield Walmart parking lot leaves man fighting for life
Have you seen her? Chesterfield Police searching for 30-year-old fugitive
The Chesterfield Police Department has released a photo of a woman they say is a fugitive wanted on multiple charges.
NBC12
Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
Hopewell Police searching for fugitive wanted for probation violation
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a wanted fugitive.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
NBC12
Police investigating death in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond’s southside. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue at approximately 6:22 p.m. Saturday evening. An adult male with multiple gunshot wounds was found; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical...
Lanes closed, 5-mile backup on I-95 South following vehicle crash in Richmond
A crash on Interstate 95 southbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
2,200-acre solar farm opens in rural Charles City County
A new solar facility in Charles City boasting over 514,200 panels opened last week on wetlands at the county's western edge.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year
A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
WRAL
Retired healthcare worker found dead in blazing car fire
Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, was identified as the victim inside the vehicle. She was one of the first people in Edgecombe County to get the COVID vaccine at Vidant-Edgecombe Hospital. Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital,...
WRIC TV
Man shot near Chesterfield shopping center Sunday night
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night. Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Richmond Police Arrest Juvenile in 23rd Street Homicide
Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs case charged with killing another woman
Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested this week in Jacksonville, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
