essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral election features four candidates
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange residents have a big choice to make at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, choosing among four candidates for the next mayor. Current Mayor Robert Parisi is not running for reelection, leaving four challengers to vie for the spot; they are former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford. The mayoral term is for four years.
essexnewsdaily.com
Five challengers run for three seats on SOMA Board of Ed
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — This election season, South Orange and Maplewood have five challengers running for three open seats on the board of education. Candidates are the slate of Regina Eckert, William R. Gifford III and Nubia Wilson, running under the slogan “Students Come First,” and the slate of William M. Meyer and Ritu Pancholy, running under the slogan “Doing Better Together.” Current board members Thair Joshua, Erin Siders and Johanna Wright are not seeking reelection.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield and Glen Ridge Thanksgiving food drive
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Rotary Club of Bloomfield and Glen Ridge will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ridgewood Avenue Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. Frozen turkeys and canned food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to be distributed to those in need. Cash donations will be used to purchase additional food; checks, earmarked “turkey drive,” may also be sent to the Community FoodBank, 31 Evans Terminal Road, Hillside.
essexnewsdaily.com
Two town sort it out: 2023 curbside recycling changes improve recycling rates
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Changes are coming to both South Orange and Maplewood’s curbside recycling programs beginning Jan. 1, 2023. For almost two years, elected officials, municipal staff, and Green Team and environmental advisory volunteers from Maplewood and South Orange have been collaborating to improve the overall cost-effectiveness and sustainability of both towns’ curbside recycling programs. The work of these groups’ meetings with a joint consultant, abundant research on what’s possible in New Jersey and brainstorming ideas resulted in two new contracts: one for curbside pickup of recyclables and a second specifically for marketing the collected material.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nonprofit showcases early American music in free performance
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, brought history to life through music with a free performance on Oct. 29. Hosted by Montclair Public Library, the tight-knit group of musicians captivated an audience gathered in the library’s main building during the 45-minute program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville recognized for work to make walking, cycling to school safer
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville has been recognized by the New Jersey Department of Transportation for its efforts to encourage safer and more accessible walking and bicycling environments for school children. The township has been awarded bronze-level certification from the New Jersey Safe Routes to School Program, funded by the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Washington Elementary says ‘Happy Bookoween’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary reading specialist Wendi Giuliano and her team created a new sort of holiday with Bookoween, a celebration of all things literacy. “We created our own Pumpkin Patch of Literacy here at Washington School,” Giuliano said. “We have a building filled with brilliant...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Roselle Park, advances to regional invitational tournament championship game
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Roselle Park, 35-20, on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament championship game. The Ridgers won their second straight game...
essexnewsdaily.com
Tickets on sale now for West Orange High’s production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Things are getting curiouser and curiouser at West Orange High School as the theater department prepares for its fall production of “Alice in Wonderland,” premiering Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Additional performances will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at tinyurl.com/mu8pbdvu.
