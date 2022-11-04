ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a hygiene expert and here’s why you don’t have to shower every day – even if you smell

By Isabel Shaw
 4 days ago
MOST people enjoy a regular shower - but how many is too much?

Research suggests the majority of Brits (55 per cent) insist on having a shower or bath at least once a day.

We don't need to bath and shower at all, according to one expert Credit: Shutterstock

But according to some experts, most of us are showering far too much.

And showering less could actually be better for our health.

Professor Sally Bloomfield, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said washing every day is “really not important” and the main reason we do so is to be “socially acceptable”.

Bathing regularly simply wards off “nasty” body odour.

According to the expert, washing too often can strip the body of its self-regulating microbiome - the microorganisms that live in our body and help control oil levels on the skin which keep it healthy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, she said: “In my opinion we don't need to bath and shower every day.

"In fact, we don't need to bath and shower at all.

“There are microbes on our body that produce nasty odours but they're not harmful to us.

“And the reason we bath and shower is that we want to get rid of those odours and we want to feel comfortable," she said.

Washing regularly can also leave us more vulnerable to harmful bacteria, Doctor Robert H. Shmerling from Harvard Medical School, US has said.

Showering can lead to dry and cracked the skin which can allow bacteria into the skin and can cause infections and allergic reactions, he explained.

"Our immune systems need a certain amount of stimulation by normal microorganisms, dirt and other environmental exposures in order to create protective antibodies and 'immune memory,'" said Doctor Robert.

How often should you shower?

To shower or not to shower?

While there is no ideal frequency, experts suggest that showering several times per week is plenty for most people, Dr Robert Shmerling explained.

Unless you are grimy, sweaty, or have other reasons to shower more often, of course.

"Short showers, lasting three or four minutes, with a focus on the armpits and groin may suffice," he said.

"This is one reason why some paediatricians and dermatologists recommend against daily baths for kids.

"Frequent baths or showers throughout a lifetime may reduce the ability of the immune system to do its job," he added.

Some soaps contain antibacterial properties that can "kill off" good bacteria, the expert said.

"This upsets the balance of microorganisms on the skin and encourages the emergence of hardier, less friendly organisms that are more resistant to antibiotics."

