MySanAntonio

Pampa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Monday reported net income of $178 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $3.23 per share. The electricity company posted revenue of $507 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio

International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.28. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations....
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
MySanAntonio

Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio

Endeavour Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share. The results...

