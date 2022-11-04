Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
adidas Basketball and Pixar Come Together for 'The Incredibles' Footwear
For its latest collaboration, Basketball revisits The Incredibles franchise, delivering something for all family members. Dressed in the movie’s definitive hues of “Team Yellow,” “Vivid Red,” and “Core Black,” the footwear harkens back to the Super Suits worn in the 2004 classic. Heading...
hypebeast.com
Patta and Experimental Jetset's Converse Chuck 70 Hi Collaboration Is for Free Adventures
As the streetwear world gears up for the release of Patta x Experimental Jetset, the two have now announced the second part to their upcoming collection — a three-way collaboration that enlists Converse, taking on its seminally iconic Chuck 70 Hi. Just like a good pair of Chucks should...
hypebeast.com
Nike Readies Air Max 1 in "Ironstone"
Following the release of a similarly-toned Air Max 95 iteration earlier this year,. now readies its classic Air Max 1 runners in “Ironstone.” The upcoming pairs continue to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette, arriving in clean white perforated mesh and light “Sail” suede panels.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low is Readied in an Outdoor-Inspired Tan and Green Palette
Will continue to pump out new Dunk Low releases throughout the remaining months of 2022, preparing a variety of autumnal colorways to keep an eye on. The latest iteration to hit the forthcoming line-up arrives in muted tan and green tones. This simplistic take on the low-cut silhouette sees tree-like...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Philllllthy x adidas NMD S1 "Blue"
One of adidas’ newest additions to its collaborative roster, Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa sees his latest project with the Three Stripes receiving a proper release. Following one-of-one adidas. NMD S1 colorways crafted by Leyesa, the duo has come together to reimagine the new silhouette. Previously, early and on-foot...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at Air Jordan 1 Low "Sunset Haze"
The Jordan Brand continues to expand its offerings with a new pastel iteration of its low-top classic. The Air Jordan 1 Low arrives in “Sunset Haze” and is slated for release by the end of the year. The shoe comes dressed in a sunset haze, bright citrus and...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mocha" is Brewed to Perfection
As the Air Force 1 Low continues its steady stream of consecutive releases, refreshed iterations of the model seem to pop up on the daily. From a dynamic gradient rendition to a bright “University Orange” design, the silhouette shows no signs of slowing down and now surfaces in a fall-ready “Mocha” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Take a Full Look at the Palace x Y-3 FW22 Collection
Officially announced with a short film starring soccer icon Zinedine Zidane and skate legend Lucas Puig, we now have a full look at the upcoming Palace x Y-3 Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The team-up serves to round up Y-3’s “20 Years: Recoded” anniversary series and features takes on the.
hypebeast.com
Nike Launches "The Generation Pack" of Football Boots Featuring Three Classic Silhouettes
Celebrates bringing a modern aesthetic to football boots with the release of “The Generation Pack.”. Arriving just in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the boots come in “copper-colored uppers and special liquid chrome plates that reveal shocking pink and white as they are worn.” The pack includes three classic silhouettes, the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial, Nike Phantom GT2 and the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 styled with the same color scheme.
hypebeast.com
Get Aquatic With Nike's Newest Air Kukini Colorway
Returning to shelves in 2022, the Air Kukini has seen a surge in colorway options as Nike attempts to capitalize on the ’00s retro runner trend. Recently, looks such as the monochromatic “Pilgrim” have surfaced with an expected release date landing in 2023. Now, another presentation of the 22-year-old model sees a reference to the retired Alpha Project division of Nike, a line that ushered in unique silhouettes such as the Air Presto and Air Kukini.
hypebeast.com
Daily Paper's Hussein Suleiman Is Teasing a New Blacked-Out Side Bag
Daily Paper’s co-founder, Hussein Suleiman — or you may know him as Huzane on Instagram — has just posted a selection of imagery on social media that teases a new side bag. The rapid rise of side bag accessories has been there for all to see; we’ve...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Clints’ New TRL 2.0 Sneaker
Manchester-based streetwear label Clints has just previewed a new edition of its TRL sneaker and it’s the latest step in the brand’s ever-evolving footwear line-up. Junior Clint’s label is no stranger to footwear curation; the brand originally started because of Clint’s overall feeling of discontent with the footwear market and the self-taught designer’s unique drops quickly garnered attention on the streets of Manchester and beyond. And hot on the heels of its debut “Stepper” silhouette, Clints presented its debut collaboration with Patta and dropped a skating silhouette inspired by ’90s skate culture.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
hypebeast.com
Concepts Presents Collaborative Converse Almas Collection
Over the years, Boston-based retailer and label Concepts has connected with various brands to put its own touch on the world of footwear. This has included legendary collaborations such as the “Lobster” Nike SB Dunk Low colorways. Alongside the Swoosh themselves, its Converse subsidiary has a storied history with Concepts. Expanding upon this, Concepts and Converse have teamed up once again for a capsule that includes the Chuck 70 Hi and apparel.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Green Velvet"
On-foot photos of the Dunk Low “Green Velvet” have sufaced via yankeekicks. The upcoming iteration is crafted with luxe, all-velvet uppers in hues of dark green, with a hint of white landing on the the mesh tongue tag. Traditional Nike branding can also be found on the panel swoosh, embroidered heel branding and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and matching green outsole, with white laces tying the silhouette together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Pro Skater Kader Sylla Unveils His Second adidas Superstar ADV Collaboration
While no longer has Ye as one of its brand partners, the German sportswear brand has not lost any momentum when it comes to collaborative projects. The Three Stripes has been engaging with various entities such as Palace and Pixar for new launches, and now its skateboarding arm is revisiting its partnership with pro skater Kader Sylla. After teaming up on the adidas Superstar ADV earlier in the year, the two parties have reunited to produce a second colorway.
hypebeast.com
KOWGA Partners With UNION For Its First Unisex Collection
Emerging Japanese streetwear label, KOWGA has only ever produced womenswear since its debut Fall/Winter 2021 collection — that is until the brand decided to team up with UNION for an exclusive collaboration. As the name suggests, the “FOR HER FOR HIM” capsule collection comprises unisex styles in the form...
hypebeast.com
GloRilla Unveils 'Anyways, Life's Great' Cover Art, Tracklist
GloRilla has unveiled the cover art and tracklist of her upcoming debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great. Set to drop on November 11, the project will include a total of nine tracks including the previously-released cuts “Tomorrow 2,” which features Cardi B, and “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. Nikipooh will also join the EP on the track “Get That Money.” Meanwhile, the cover art sees her sport a stunning chest piece with a matching pair of sunglasses and red boots/tights.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Celebrates the FIFA World Cup With "French Football Federation"
Is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup celebrations with a special edition Air Max Plus. As fans across the world ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Swoosh pays tribute to the French Football Federation (FFF). The shoe comes dressed in midnight navy, white, university red and metallic...
hypebeast.com
Rami Afifi's Art Centers Around Palestine and Pop-Culture Nostalgia
The artist reflects on his inspirations, projects and cultural heritage. From working on projects with Nightmares on Wax and Nike to designing a deck skated by Ed Templeton, UAE-based, Palestinian artist Rami Afifi is taking the Middle East by storm. With a vibrant aesthetic rooted in nostalgic pop-culture references, cultural...
Comments / 0