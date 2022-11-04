Streaking Devils grab improbable win with two goals in seven seconds, make franchise history

The Devils looked like they were heading to a tough but understandable road loss to a tough Oilers squad late Wednesday night, but New Jersey turned the tables in historical fashion to pick up their most improbable win of the season so far.

Trailing 3-2 with just over three minutes to play in the third period, New Jersey’s Ryan Graves fired a shot from between the circles while falling to the ice that had just enough juice on it to sneak over the goal line to tie the game.

Seven seconds later, the Devils were celebrating again.

Off the ensuing faceoff at center ice after Graves’ equalizing goal, John Marino fired a stretch pass to a streaking Jesper Bratt, who split the Edmonton defenders and banged a shot in off the post for the game-winning goal, sealing the Devils’ first five-game winning streak in five years.

The two goals in seven seconds were the fastest ever by a Devils team, and Bratt’s goal on the end of it meant that he extended his season-opening point streak to 11 games, also a franchise record.

The red-hot Devils continue their road trip on Saturday night in Calgary.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)