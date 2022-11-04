Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed.
According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue.
A woman was found at the scene who had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Police she was on a bicycle when she was struck.
The woman was take to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw.
No arrest has been made at this time.
