"Top Gun: Maverick" was never going to be an easy sell. Sure, the film starred Tom Cruise — arguably one of Hollywood's most iconic movie stars — and it would be the sequel to "Top Gun," one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. But the original "Top Gun" was in theaters when Ronald Reagan was president, leg warmers were still in style, and the New York Mets last won the World Series.

5 HOURS AGO