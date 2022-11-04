Read full article on original website
'SNL' has Trump plead his case to restore banned Twitter account
It's been a crazy few weeks for Twitter, and "SNL" made the most of the chaos. Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal to buy the company last week, which led to massive layoffs and questions about whether the world's richest man would restore some banned accounts. "Saturday Night Live"...
Aaron Carter, singer, dead at 34
Aaron Carter, a singer who first found fame as a boy with pop songs like "I Want Candy," has died, a source close to the family told CNN. He was 34. A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff's Department told CNN they responded to a call for help at Carter's Lancaster, California home on Saturday morning around 11a.m. local time, where a deceased person was found at the scene.
Amy Schumer's son was hospitalized with RSV, comedian reveals
Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has revealed that her young son, Gene, was admitted to the emergency room this week with RSV. "This was the hardest week of my life," wrote Schumer in an Instagram post published on Sunday. "Shout out to all the parents going through this right now."
Harry Styles postpones more shows because he's in bed with the flu
After rescheduling a Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles, Harry Styles has postponed more concerts because he's sick with the flu. Over the weekend, Styles released a statement to social media regarding his health. "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in...
Meet the team behind CNN's famous 'Magic Wall'
CNN's John King has become synonymous with the "Magic Wall," a touchscreen display featuring a vast array of up-to-date voting data on election night. His incredibly fast-paced breakdown of that data and his breadth of knowledge across the political spectrum has gained the attention of many news organizations, fans on social media and even late-night hosts.
Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron at 34: 'God, please take care of my baby brother'
Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their "complicated relationship," his love for Carter "has never ever faded." "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday...
Paramount took a risk keeping 'Top Gun' grounded for two years. It was this year's biggest hit
"Top Gun: Maverick" was never going to be an easy sell. Sure, the film starred Tom Cruise — arguably one of Hollywood's most iconic movie stars — and it would be the sequel to "Top Gun," one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. But the original "Top Gun" was in theaters when Ronald Reagan was president, leg warmers were still in style, and the New York Mets last won the World Series.
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%. But don't let the jobs boom lull you into a false sense of employment security. Job cuts and pauses on hiring are beginning to flow across the tech sector, which boasts some of the most valuable companies in the world. That's bad news for the economy as a whole.
10 Dr. Fate Facts Everyone Should Know Before Making Dr. Strange Comparisons
Ahh, information. Just what the doctor ordered.
