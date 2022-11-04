ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards millions in collectibles

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWVz2_0iyeK2z200

The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside — hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.

Fort Knox it is not. But the stash of collectibles the building holds is undoubtedly worthy of guarding.

There’s a rare Pikachu card and a century-old one of baseball great Honus Wagner, which recently sold for $7.25 million in a private sale. In addition to the trading cards, there are baseball bats and basketball shoes, including a pair of sneakers worn and signed by the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

In all, $200 million in collectibles are stored in two vaults inside the building, equipped with some of the latest technology to keep the valuable cache safe from harm or thieves.

A security guard opens a steel door leading into a vault containing hundreds of collectibles at Collectors Vault, a new company that is making it easier for collectors to store and trade memorabilia, on Oct. 21, 2022, in Delaware. The door is nearly two feet thick and is meant to protect the valuables from harm and thieves. (AP Photo/Davidde Corran)

“A lot of people don’t keep jewelry at their house. They keep it at a safety deposit box,” maybe at a secure bank, said Ross Hoffman, the chief executive officer of Goldin Co., a division of industry giant Collectors, which operates the vault, a high-security facility specializing in protecting collectibles.

The building has no signage, and the company asked that any hint of its location not be divulged. Inside is a technologically advanced facility with a guarded vault, equipped with seismic motion detectors that will sound the alarm should anyone try to jackhammer through walls.

To move from room to room, a security guard ushers you through a card-activated double door entry way, letting the first door close before passing through the next. There are surveillance cameras everywhere.

Christmas at the Greenbrier premieres in White Sulphur Springs

Behind one of two 7,500-pound (3,400-kilogram) vault doors, each more than a foot thick, are rows of shelves that extend to the building’s rafters. Rows upon rows of boxes are filled with collectors’ items — including some with relatively little monetary worth but that represent sentimental value for their owners or that could someday be worth much more.

Hoffman called the facility a “pain killer.”

“There’s pain of things getting lost. There’s pain in the things getting stolen,” Hoffman said.

Interest in sports collectibles and memorabilia has boomed in recent years, not just high-ticket items but also for rediscovered pieces that had been tucked away in attics or basements. In August, a mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million, surpassing the $9.3 million paid for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious “Hand of God” goal in soccer’s 1986 World Cup.

“A lot of times people have collectibles for the bragging rights to show it to other people so they can go, ooh and ahh,” said Stephen Fishler, founder of ComicConnect, who has watched the growing rise — and profitability — of collectibles being traded across auction houses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtt7C_0iyeK2z200
Ross Hoffman, CEO of Collectors Vault, shows a shoe worn and signed by NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Oct. 21, 2022, in Delaware. The footwear is among hundreds of items stored at Collectors Vault, a new venture that makes it easier for collectors to store and trade memorabilia. (AP Photo/Davidde Corran)

But some people don’t want the burden of being responsible for securing their property, which they view as investments akin to stocks, Fishler said. These storage facilities help better liquify collectibles by treating them as assets that can be more easily bought and sold.

Hoffman, whose parent company also runs one of the leading grading and authenticating services, said his newest venture is an acknowledgment of the big money now involved in collectibles.

Before the pandemic, the sports memorabilia market was estimated at more than $5.4 billion, according to a 2018 Forbes interview with David Yoken, the founder of Collectable.com.

WVSOM celebrates 50 years

By 2021, that market had grown to $26 billion, according to the research firm Market Decipher, which predicts the market will grow astronomically to $227 billion within a decade — partly fueled by the rise of so-called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital collectibles with unique data-encrypted fingerprints.

While digitized NFTs don’t require vaults for safekeeping, the trade in physical collectibles is expected to remain busy and lucrative.

“For a lot of people that buy cards, they have an intention of selling it,” Hoffman said, “so to keep it liquid and safe is a great thing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Opening arguments unfold in Rashad Thompson Trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Rashad Thompson was a “terrific” father, defense attorneys told jurors in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as the second day of Thompson’s trial unfolded. Thompson, now 36, is on trial for allegedly using a hammer to kill his girlfriend’s seven-year-old son, Tre-Shaun Brown, in the early hours of […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

High school student killed on I-64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
MILTON, WV
WVNS

McDonalds giving Veterans free breakfast November 11

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The season of Thanksgiving is upon us, and McDonald’s restaurants across the United States are honored to serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families this month. Mcdonald’s serves the veterans of our country proudly each and every day. This year, McDonald’s restaurants in your local area will be recognizing veterans […]
WVNS

Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49.
WVNS

Biden seizes on high oil profits ahead of the midterms

The Biden administration is seizing on huge earnings calls from oil companies as it seeks to give voters a response to relatively high gasoline prices ahead of next week’s midterms.   President Biden has repeatedly sought to place blame on the industry for the high prices, but has ramped up its rhetoric in the wake of […]
WVNS

What should you do with your leftover pumpkins?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It may seem easiest to throw away your jack o’ lantern as soon as Halloween has passed but did you know there are other options? Here are a few things you can do with your leftover pumpkins, be they gutted or intact. A quick note: these mostly apply to pumpkins that […]
WVNS

It all comes down to this, Week 11 high school football scores

(WVNS)– The final week of the regular season comes to a close in dramatic fashion. Here are the week 11 high school football scores from around our area. Parkersburg South 49, Princeton 41 James Monroe 35, Summers County 7 George Washington 26, Woodrow Wilson 10 Moorefield 0, Greenbrier West 47 Lincoln 0, Greenbrier East 39 […]
WYOMING STATE
WVNS

Details released following officer-involved shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Former fiancee testifies for sixth day of Thompson trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The mother of two of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol. Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15

Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said […]
PALM BEACH, FL
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy