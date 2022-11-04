Feeling flush? Miami mansion that once belonged to rapper Birdman hits the market for $35 million - complete with a GOLD toilet worth $2 MILLION, as well as two pools and a library

A year after rapper Birdman flew the coop and sold his reportedly foreclosed Miami beach mansion, the home is now back on the market for a whopping $35 million and it comes complete with the rapper's famous gold toilet - that's worth $2 million alone.

The 52-year-old rapper and record executive Bryan 'Birdman' Williams is known for his hip-hop career and for his former massive mansion that had a very luxurious toilet.

The rapper purchased the eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom home located in the ritzy gated community of Palm Island in 2012 for $14.5 million, spending a total of five years as a resident and completing millions dollars worth of renovations - including adding a toilet made of gold.

Birdman tried to sell the house, but the mansion sat on the market for three years, forcing the rapper to ride down the price from his desired $20 million to the final $10.85 million.

After buying the home for nearly $11 million, the current owners did a complete flip and listed it back on the market just one year later for a eye-watering $35 million.

The new owners fully renovated the space, changing the floors, upgrading rooms, windows and bathrooms - but don't worry the gold throne still sits in the bathroom.

The eight-bedroom mansion contains nine bathrooms, four half bathrooms, two pools and a gym.

The property also comes with two detached guest houses, a four-car garage and a private dock.

Following the massive mansion's makeover, the home now boasts a movie theatre, a chic all-white chef's kitchen with state of the art appliances and gorgeous marble countertops, a volleyball court and a private dock.

The mansion's grand foyer leads to a spacious living room with stunning views of the water.

And if that wasn't enough to make you feel like a star, the home even features an also features a large office space and library.

The mansion even boasts three separate structures, including one which was once used as Birdman’s recording studio but transformed into a guesthouse when the new owners took over.

The master ensuite bedroom comes complete with sprawling his and hers bathrooms that boast a large tub and gorgeous brown flooring.

The expansive master bedroom also boast over three balconies and enough room for a king bed and a large couch.

The primary ensuite bedroom comes with two bathrooms, a sitting area with a fireplace and a private balcony.

The mansion boasts gorgeous views of the manmade and guard-gated Palm Island, which provides its residents with 24/7 security, residents-only tennis and basketball courts.

Other notable icons who have lived at the upscale community include Al Capone, Nick Nolte, and Barbara Walters.

'Located in the prestigious and gated Palm Island, this grand residence is a rare opportunity,' reads the listing.

'Set on a 30,000 SF lot, this magnificent residence boasts seven beds, nine baths and four half baths perfectly spread across 20,000 square-feet of living area.

'Sprawling Master Suite includes his & hers bathrooms, sitting area, private balcony and water views.

With your very own movie theatre, you'll never even need to leave your home as you can simply get your workout in, go for a dip in the pool and end the day by watching a flick in your personal cinema room

The massive mansion acts as the perfect entertainment space both indoors and outdoors because it even has a backyard cooking space with a grill, pizza oven, dining table and a TV

'Updates this year include new wood floors throughout, impact windows, updated bathrooms, turf throughout the entire backyard and a new pool.'

This listing notes the current owners made extensive renovations and even added in an elevator.

Built in 2004, the eight-bedroom mansion was purchased in 2006 by hip hop producer Scott Storch. Storch is known for his work with 50 Cent, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg and Chris Brown, before paying $10.5 million for the mansion.

Storch's fortune ran out following his excessive spending spree, burning through $30 million in six months, leading to him selling his mansion.

In 2010, billionaire and founder of Rockstar energy drink, Rus Weiner bought the home out of foreclosure at a steal of $6.75 million, selling it two years later on $7.75 million profit.

In 2012, rapper Bryan 'Birdman' Williams bought the home for $14.5 million. Birdman spent millions of renovations and furnishing, famously paying $2 million on a toilet made of gold.

Birdman tried to sell the house five years later, but the mansion sat on the market for three years, reportedly on foreclosure, until the latest owners purchased it and flipped it within 400 days.