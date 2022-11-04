ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid infections fall for the first time since summer as 1.9million now have the bug

By Sam Blanchard
 4 days ago
COVID cases have fallen for the first time since the summer as the UK shrugs off the autumn wave.

The Office for National Statistics estimated 1.9million Brits had the virus last week after cases dropped by nine per cent.

It was the first decline since the end of August and shows the latest surge peaked at just half the size of the July wave.

NHS figures also reveal the number of people in hospital beds with the bug has fallen to 7,296 - down by a third in three weeks.

Daily admissions have halved in the same time.

Dr Mary Ramsay, of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “The vaccination programme means that Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates are still falling across the UK, which is excellent news.

“We need to make sure that we remain protected through the winter.”

The ONS figures showed Covid cases are falling in England, Wales and Scotland but rising in Northern Ireland.

NHS clinics have dished out 13million Omicron booster jabs and 13m flu jabs.

Flu cases and hospital admissions are rising, with health bosses warning of an increase in elderly people admitted with influenza.

The RSV bug is also spreading among children and causing a rise in coughs, colds and fevers in youngsters.

UKHSA’s Dr Conall Watson said: “We’re now seeing flu spreading in all age groups over recent weeks.

“Children aged two to three may have little natural immunity to flu and can become severely ill.

“That is why we are urging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

ATS
2d ago

•Why is my vaccine not working for me?•Why was I/my friend/my coworker injured by the vaccine and ignored by the medical community?•Why am I sicker than before?•Why am I having multiple Covid infections after being vaccinated?•I was told that my vaccines “stop transmission”, whereas the authorities knew they don’t•Why did unaccountable private interests take over the entirety of public response?•Why did the above private interests make trillions of dollars, while my business went bankrupt?•Why was I lied to by the TV and media, while the truth was suppressed by Internet giants profiting from the pandemic?

