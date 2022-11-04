The Block's Rachel Carr says she and husband Ryan expect to make a VERY big profit on their house: 'I dead set want a million dollars'

Rachel Carr is happy to admit she's on The Block for the money.

Ahead of the grand finale, the 36-year-old told Nine Now that she and her husband Ryan, 36, expect to make a huge payday.

'I want a million dollars,' the mother-of-three frankly told the publication on Friday.

'Everyone's laughing at me but I dead set want a million dollars,' the makeup artist added.

Rachel said she was inspired by former contestants Jimmy and Tam, who took home $1million in the 2020 season of the renovation show.

'Why can't we get a million bucks?' she insisted, pointing to the precedent set by the pair.

However, Rachel is said to be concerned that plummeting house prices across Australia will affect the sale on the property.

'We would be upset to walk away with nothing. The auction is the pinnacle of The Block,' Rachel told Woman's Day on Monday.

Rachel added her stint with Ryan on The Block had been the 'hardest slog of their lives' and she hoped to end on a good note.

The married reality stars found themselves having a less than glamorous time at in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Block stars were caught in a downpour of hail at Flemington Racecourse during the Melbourne Cup Carnival.