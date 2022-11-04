Aaron Boone insists the Yankees do NOT need to 'remake the team' and claims they'll be 'championship contenders' next season despite ALCS humiliation and 'irreplaceable' Aaron Judge's uncertain future

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has claimed the team does not need a major overhaul this winter despite a disastrous postseason ending in an ALCS sweep defeat to the Houston Astros.

New York's Fall Classic hopes were decimated as the Astros raced to a 4-0 win in the ALCS and the Yankees' World Series drought reached 13 years.

However, Boone pushed back against the idea that the roster needs to be remade as he insisted the Yankees are chasing the standard set by the Astros in the American League.

On the Michael Kay Show, the manager spoke for the first time since the end of the season and since owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed Boone would be staying in the Bronx.

'No, no, no, no,' Boone said, sounding incredulous. 'We gotta get better. No question. And part of that is you're missing some really key pieces going into a key series.

'That said, when we went into the postseason, we still had a chance. We still could have won. We still could have got there.

'We didn't. But I think it's an overreaction to say, 'We gotta re-[make the team].' We got too many good things going on within the organization, within our team.

'Certainly we've got to augment it and make the right moves going forward, make the right decisions moving forward.

'But we're very much right now, as we head into the offseason, very much should be in the mix to be a championship contender next year.'

The Yankees were without DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross and Michael King through injuries during the preseason.

However, the roster may not be exactly the same with the risk of star Aaron Judge leaving the Yankees in free agency looming over Boone and Co.

The six-foot-seven slugger broke Roger Maris's 61-year record of 61 home runs in the American League regular season amid a sensational season.

Following ALCS humiliation, the Yankees must desperately cling on to Judge with Boone insisting the No. 99 is irreplaceable.

'It's hard to think anyone could replace Aaron Judge, and hopefully it doesn't come to that,' said Boone.

'I don't think you're going to see a season like he just had from anyone for a long, long time ... I hope it doesn't come to that [Judge leaving in FA]. It's hard to think anyone can replace Aaron Judge.'

While the priority will be trying to retain Judge during the offseason, New York also has other areas that need addressing, including shortstop, third base, first base, left field and in the bullpen.

The manager also said that Isiah Kiner-Falefa 'can be' the everyday shortstop but also mentioned Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe when discussing the position.

Boone's decision to bench Kinder-Falefa and continuously shuffle his players at shortstop throughout the postseason was criticized.

Boone also addressed his own future amid calls from furious Yankee fans for him to be fired as he said he softened the ALCS disappointment with the knowledge he still has a 'few years' left with the team.

'Finishing this year … I looked at it as I got a few years left on contract and the goal doesn't stop,' Boone said.

'Even though there's the disappointment and finality of the end of this season, you also gotta pick yourself up off the mat and understand that now starts the building towards next year and trying to get to this point and ultimately push through.'