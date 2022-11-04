ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Springfield Museums preparing for Tuesday’s lunar eclipse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible over western Massachusetts before sunrise Tuesday morning. Western Mass News stopped by Springfield Museums on Monday, where STEM curator and astronomy expert Kevin Kopchynski was hard at work setting up a special telescope to watch Tuesday’s lunar eclipse.
Grinch visits Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Grinchmas has officially kicked off at the Springfield Museums!. The green meanie made an appearance at the museums this weekend. Families were able to visit him from 11:00a.m. until 5:00p.m. at the Grinches’ Grotto! His next appearance will be on Saturday, November 12th. Copyright 2022. Western...
Big E hosts annual Fiber Festival

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fiber enthusiasts headed over to the Big E fairgrounds today for the annual Fiber Festival which took place inside of the Mallary Complex. The event helps promote the use of wool and other natural fibers within New England. Over one hundred exhibitors came together, showcasing a variety of wool and wool-like products, including clothing, quilts, blankets, rugs, looms, and spinning wheels!
More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
Help us collect Toys for Tots

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help. Join us and donate Toys for Tots. You can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays through December 9. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
Monday afternoon news update

In this update, Amherst educators are continuing their fight for what they call a fairer contract, Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle on your screen, and a lunar eclipse will be visible over western Mass. before sunrise Tuesday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Holiday shopping in full swing ahead of Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Black Friday marks the unofficial start to the holiday season and is also the biggest shopping day of the year, but any shoppers here in western Mass. aren’t waiting until then to gear up for the season. Holiday deals are already underway at some major retailers...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6

Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing

Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs...
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
