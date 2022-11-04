Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Bikers gather in Chicopee for 37th annual Brightside Toy Run
Hundreds of bikers gathered in Chicopee Sunday for the 37th annual Brightside toy run.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Museums preparing for Tuesday’s lunar eclipse
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible over western Massachusetts before sunrise Tuesday morning. Western Mass News stopped by Springfield Museums on Monday, where STEM curator and astronomy expert Kevin Kopchynski was hard at work setting up a special telescope to watch Tuesday’s lunar eclipse.
westernmassnews.com
Grinch visits Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Grinchmas has officially kicked off at the Springfield Museums!. The green meanie made an appearance at the museums this weekend. Families were able to visit him from 11:00a.m. until 5:00p.m. at the Grinches’ Grotto! His next appearance will be on Saturday, November 12th. Copyright 2022. Western...
westernmassnews.com
Big E hosts annual Fiber Festival
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fiber enthusiasts headed over to the Big E fairgrounds today for the annual Fiber Festival which took place inside of the Mallary Complex. The event helps promote the use of wool and other natural fibers within New England. Over one hundred exhibitors came together, showcasing a variety of wool and wool-like products, including clothing, quilts, blankets, rugs, looms, and spinning wheels!
westernmassnews.com
More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
westernmassnews.com
Help us collect Toys for Tots
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help. Join us and donate Toys for Tots. You can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays through December 9. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
westernmassnews.com
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
Holyoke Mall extends its hours for holiday shopping
The Holyoke Mall announced that they are extending their holiday hours and festivities for holiday shopping.
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, Amherst educators are continuing their fight for what they call a fairer contract, Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle on your screen, and a lunar eclipse will be visible over western Mass. before sunrise Tuesday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Holiday shopping in full swing ahead of Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Black Friday marks the unofficial start to the holiday season and is also the biggest shopping day of the year, but any shoppers here in western Mass. aren’t waiting until then to gear up for the season. Holiday deals are already underway at some major retailers...
Art in the Orchard 2022 produces great harvest of outdoor sculptures
Harvest season is different each year depending on many factors, but one crop that is consistent every year in Easthampton is the rich aesthetic yield that occurs at Park Hill Orchard. Starting in late August and running through Thanksgiving weekend, Art in the Orchard is a half-mile, self-guided walking sculpture...
Homeowners waiting as long as possible before turning on heat
There have been some warmer than usual days here in Massachusetts but expensive energy prices are still leaving many worried about high utility bills as we see a drop in temperature.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6
Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
westernmassnews.com
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs...
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Breakfast with Santa at MassMutual Center in Springfield
Tickets are on sale for the return of Breakfast with Santa at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Councilors seek to postpone motion on July incident between Amherst teens and police
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On the agenda at Monday night’s Amherst Town Council meeting is a discussion in response to an interaction between police and teenagers over the summer. Western Mass News first brought you that story earlier this year in July after a video showed officers telling teenagers...
