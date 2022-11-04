Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Scorched for Tweet With Nazi Soldier Image: ‘He’s Exactly What We Thought He Was’
Amid the Twitter verification brouhaha and suspensions of verified users who changed their name to “Elon Musk,” the platform’s new billionaire owner drew more fire Monday for sharing an image of a Nazi soldier. In the photo, a WWII-era German Wehrmacht soldier has three carrier pigeons in...
Elon Musk Loses It Over Twitter Advertiser Exodus, Threatens ‘Thermonuclear Name & Shame’
Elon Musk is apparently freaking out a little over an exodus of advertisers on Twitter since he took over, because he publicly threatened them on Friday night. It started Friday morning, when he whined in an extremely Trump-like tweet that advertisers were fleeing because of “activist groups,” which he said was “Extremely messed up!” and an attempt “to destroy free speech in America.” He also insisted “nothing has changed” since he took over.
Why Facebook’s Meta-Morphosis Has Already Flopped | PRO Insight
Mark Zuckerberg’s pivot to the metaverse is showing signs of being a colossal business failure. Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, resident corporate alien Mark Zuckerberg read the room, didn’t like what he saw and bet the company (formerly known as Facebook) by going all-in on the nascent metaverse. Zuckerberg’s Meta move was a practical one, for sure. His rebranding play served as a convenient (if not utterly transparent) diversionary tactic – a distancing from the relentless beating Facebook was justifiably receiving from all corners for its missteps in social media.
Twitter’s Human Rights Lawyer Says Elon Musk Axed the Entire Human Rights Team
Twitter’s now-former human rights lawyer said that as part of the drastic job cuts order by Elon Musk, the company has shut down the entire Human Rights department and laid off the team. “Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from...
Twitter Suspends Kathy Griffin After She Changed Her Handle to ‘Elon Musk’
Twitter suspended Kathy Griffin Sunday after she changed her handle to “Elon Musk” alongside a slew of celebrities who edited their display names in protest of the new Twitter boss. The comedian’s account was suspended after she changed her display name and photo to mimic the Twitter owner,...
Tiffany Cross Questions Timing of ‘Abrupt’ MSNBC Cancellation Days Before Midterm Elections: ‘Such a Crucial Time’
The attacks on me from other outlets and former hosts will never control my narrative, the host of "The Cross Connection said
Twitter Rolls Out $7.99 Blue Check Monthly Fee, Promises ‘Half the Ads’
The move comes after companies including General Motors, Audi and Pfizer paused advertising on the platform following Elon Musk's takeover
Elon Musk Blocks Top Marketer Who Questioned Twitter’s Retreat From Content Moderation
Elon Musk continues to face heat around an uncertain advertising climate for Twitter after the new CEO blocked a top marketer who questioned the platform’s retreat from content moderation and the NAACP’s president and CEO called for a full-on advertising boycott. “Elon, Great chat yesterday,” MMA Global president...
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Joins in Celebrity Exodus From Twitter: ‘It’s So Messy’ (Video)
”I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back,“ Whoopi said. Whoopi Goldberg is joining in on the celebrity exodus from Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover. The host of “The View” announced the news during Monday’s show.
Jack Dorsey Offers Mea Culpa for Twitter Layoffs, Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly’
"I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation," the app's co-founder and former CEO said of Elon Musk takeover
Here’s All the Celebrities Who Have Left Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over
Toni Braxton, Ta Leoni and Sara Bareilles called it quits
Kathy Griffin Sidesteps Twitter Suspension by Using Her Late Mother’s Account
Even Elon Musk can’t stop Kathy Griffin. The comedian is back on Twitter after her account was suspended for impersonating the embattled CEO from her late mother’s account with some choice words for the new Twitter boss. “I mean… you stole that joke, you a–hole,” Griffin tweeted from...
CNN Worldwide CFO Neil Chugani Resigns 7 Months After Discovery Merger
CNN Worldwide CFO Neil Chugani has resigned seven months after the Discovery merger, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Chugani also served as CFO for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, drawing from his expertise as an executive producer of the Henley Royal Regatta live coverage on YouTube & BT Sport and former CEO of British Rowing.
Facebook Parent Meta Expected to Layoff Thousands of Employees This Week (Report)
Steep advertising losses and competition from TikTok have severely damaged the tech company's finances
Apple struggles to find next Jony Ive as his successor leaves the company
A couple of weeks ago, BGR reported that Apple’s design chief was leaving the company after three years in the role. While the transition will take a few more months, a new report indicates that Apple is struggling to find a successor for the role that’s been Jony Ive’s for years. Here’s what you need to know.
Kanye West’s Pro-Trump ‘SNL’ Rant Was ‘Bulls—‘ Says Chris Redd: ’He Came In There‘ Wanting to Verbally ’Shoot Everybody’
Kanye West served as the musical guest on the “Saturday Night Live” Season 44 premiere, hosted by Adam Driver, but the buzziest moment from the September 2018 episode did not make it to air. Following his performance of “Ghost Town,” West launched into a pro-Trump rant off-air that generated boos from the audience. The rapper was wearing a red MAGA hat. “The Blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said. “There’s so many times...
Women to Watch from JAKIB Media Partners
JAKIB Media Partners presents Women to Watch with Sue Rocco, showcasing the Delaware Valley's women who are making a difference in their communities and climbing to the highest levels in their industries.
David Letterman Netflix Show Cut Out Kanye ‘Ye’ West Comments on ‘Nazis’ and Rihanna Payback (Exclusive)
Audience members at the live taping said it was "shocking" the comments were removed
Twitter to Delay New Blue Check Subscription Launch Until After Midterms Amid Concerns of Election Misinformation (Report)
The decision was made after a Twitter staffer asked why the social media platform was "making such a risky change before elections, according to the New York Times
Ted Sarandos Urges LA to Vote for Rick Caruso for Mayor in Digital Ad
"Rick is the Democrat I've been waiting for," Netflix co-CEO writes
