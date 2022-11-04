ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Elon Musk Loses It Over Twitter Advertiser Exodus, Threatens ‘Thermonuclear Name & Shame’

Elon Musk is apparently freaking out a little over an exodus of advertisers on Twitter since he took over, because he publicly threatened them on Friday night. It started Friday morning, when he whined in an extremely Trump-like tweet that advertisers were fleeing because of “activist groups,” which he said was “Extremely messed up!” and an attempt “to destroy free speech in America.” He also insisted “nothing has changed” since he took over.
TheWrap

Why Facebook’s Meta-Morphosis Has Already Flopped | PRO Insight

Mark Zuckerberg’s pivot to the metaverse is showing signs of being a colossal business failure. Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, resident corporate alien Mark Zuckerberg read the room, didn’t like what he saw and bet the company (formerly known as Facebook) by going all-in on the nascent metaverse. Zuckerberg’s Meta move was a practical one, for sure. His rebranding play served as a convenient (if not utterly transparent) diversionary tactic – a distancing from the relentless beating Facebook was justifiably receiving from all corners for its missteps in social media.
TheWrap

CNN Worldwide CFO Neil Chugani Resigns 7 Months After Discovery Merger

CNN Worldwide CFO Neil Chugani has resigned seven months after the Discovery merger, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Chugani also served as CFO for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, drawing from his expertise as an executive producer of the Henley Royal Regatta live coverage on YouTube & BT Sport and former CEO of British Rowing.
BGR.com

Apple struggles to find next Jony Ive as his successor leaves the company

A couple of weeks ago, BGR reported that Apple’s design chief was leaving the company after three years in the role. While the transition will take a few more months, a new report indicates that Apple is struggling to find a successor for the role that’s been Jony Ive’s for years. Here’s what you need to know.
Variety

Kanye West’s Pro-Trump ‘SNL’ Rant Was ‘Bulls—‘ Says Chris Redd: ’He Came In There‘ Wanting to Verbally ’Shoot Everybody’

Kanye West served as the musical guest on the “Saturday Night Live” Season 44 premiere, hosted by Adam Driver, but the buzziest moment from the September 2018 episode did not make it to air. Following his performance of “Ghost Town,” West launched into a pro-Trump rant off-air that generated boos from the audience. The rapper was wearing a red MAGA hat. “The Blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said. “There’s so many times...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy