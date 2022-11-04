Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices
You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
mocoshow.com
Slapfish Has Closed Permanently in Montrose Crossing
Slapfish, whose only MoCo location was at 12033 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center, has closed permanently, according to its Google listing and signage recently posted on the door. The restaurant opened in July 2018, when it gave away 107 lobster rolls as part of its grand opening celebration.
mocoshow.com
Nick’s Diner to Reopen on Mondays Beginning November 7
Nick’s Diner at 11199 Veirs Mill Rd has announced it will re-open on Mondays beginning November 7. The Wheaton staple had announced via social media in September that it would begin closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing a staff shortage as the reason. The restaurant will continue to remain closed on Tuesday’s.
theburn.com
El Taquito out, Biryani Grill in at Stone Ridge shopping center
The El Taquito Mexican restaurant in the Stone Ridge Village Center in southern Loudoun County has closed and a new Indian restaurant is coming in to take its place. El Taquito opened back in early 2021 when it took over the space that was a different Mexican restaurant called T’Kila. The new restaurant coming in will be called Biryani Grill Indian Cuisine & Bar.
All Set, Miss Toya’s & Believe N Bread Participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week
All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House, and Believe N Bread are participating in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends on Sunday, Nov. 13. Featuring this year’s theme of “reshaping our community through ownership and luxury,” the annual promotion aims to...
mocoshow.com
Recently Opened MoCo Restaurant ‘Joy By Seven Reasons’ Named in Eater DC’s “15 Hottest Restaurants Around DC (November 2022)” List
Each month, Eater DC puts together a list of the “15 Hottest New Restaurants Around DC” to make note of any buzzowrthy restaurants in the area. In this month’s list, they include recently opened MoCo restaurant, Joy by Seven Reasons. The restaurant opened at 5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 a couple weeks back, serving Latin cuisine, and has been a hit in the area.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies
A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made in Connection to Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 32-year-old Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights, MD, with the armed robbery of the Apple store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Ave. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the location for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
mocoshow.com
Update: $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Rockville 7-Eleven
Per the Maryland Lottery: Hopes of winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot got him into the lucky 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike, a Montgomery County man told Lottery officials. Who would have thought, however, that while the Powerball tickets he bought that day produced no matches, the “other” game he played would produce nothing but matches and a $50,000 top prize.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
mocoshow.com
Seven Upcoming Races in MoCo This Month (November 2022)
Below is our list of the November 2022 upcoming races in Montgomery County. If there are any MoCo races we may have missed, please feel free to comment with the race name and any additional information you may have:. 5K Orchard Run – November 12 (Germantown, MD) — Registration fees...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville convenience store burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a convenience store in the Twinbrook area early Friday morning, November 4, 2022. The burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 3:17 AM. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
mocoshow.com
Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location
Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
mocoshow.com
School Drive in Gaithersburg Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision
UPDATE: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call in the area of Fields Road Elementary School in Gaitherburg at approximately 7:20am on Tuesday morning. Two pedestrians were struck by a driver on School Drive (near Muddy Branch Rd). Both patients were transported to the hospital with priority 1 trauma (life-threatening injuries) according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake
If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
mocoshow.com
Crane Operator Injured From 30-Foot Fall Monday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) we’re called to the scene of a construction site at 8787 Georgia Ave near Spring Street (at the future Silver Place) in Silver Spring, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Two adults were transported to the hospital with priority 1...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Residents Can Get $150 for Planting Native Trees
Native trees are beautiful, provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife, and help absorb stormwater runoff and pollutants. Single-family and townhouse owners, homeowners associations, condominium associations and nonprofits in Rockville can receive a $150 rebate from the city for planting native trees. Learn how at www.rockvillemd.gov/rainscapes. Rebates are also...
