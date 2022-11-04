ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gap Sells Greater China Business to Chinese E-commerce Firm for Up to $50 Million

SHANGHAI — Gap is selling its Greater China business to Chinese e-commerce operator Baozun. According to Baozun, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, White Horse Hongkong Holding Ltd., will acquire all of Gap’s equity interests in the Greater China area, which includes its mainland China and Taiwan businesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy