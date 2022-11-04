Read full article on original website
Gap Sells Greater China Business to Chinese E-commerce Firm for Up to $50 Million
SHANGHAI — Gap is selling its Greater China business to Chinese e-commerce operator Baozun. According to Baozun, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, White Horse Hongkong Holding Ltd., will acquire all of Gap’s equity interests in the Greater China area, which includes its mainland China and Taiwan businesses.
US voters from around the country outline their key issues in midterms
From abortion and gun control to white supremacism and the economy, these matters are top of mind in midterms
European Commission president says it will slash greenhouse gases by 55% in next 8 years
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the COP 27 summit in Egypt on Tuesday called for member nations to jointly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade.
Daily Beast
New York Times Union Staffers Seriously Weigh a Walkout Amid Tense Contract Fight
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. New York Times journalists are now seriously discussing a mass walkout if their long-delayed contract...
