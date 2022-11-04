Channel 30's Chen had extra element in teacher story

WVIT-TV30 reporter Jeremy Chen presented a solid report on the arrest of a former East Hartford school teacher. WVIT-TV30

It was a major story that led most of the late newscasts — the arrest of a former teacher at CREC Academy in East Hartford for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

WTNH-TV8 and WFSB-TV3 had all the details, but WVIT-TV30 reporter Jeremy Chen had something in his report nobody else had — reaction from parents. Granted, the reaction was predictable — they were stunned — but it did give Channel 30 a dimension of the story at 11 p.m. that was different.

The relationship started at a sleepover in the school. Sleepovers are something new on me. I used to have sleepovers when I was in high school, but they took place while classes were going on.