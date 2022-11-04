ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Channel 30's Chen had extra element in teacher story

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyNvi_0iyeE6s200
WVIT-TV30 reporter Jeremy Chen presented a solid report on the arrest of a former East Hartford school teacher. WVIT-TV30

It was a major story that led most of the late newscasts — the arrest of a former teacher at CREC Academy in East Hartford for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

WTNH-TV8 and WFSB-TV3 had all the details, but WVIT-TV30 reporter Jeremy Chen had something in his report nobody else had — reaction from parents. Granted, the reaction was predictable — they were stunned — but it did give Channel 30 a dimension of the story at 11 p.m. that was different.

The relationship started at a sleepover in the school. Sleepovers are something new on me. I used to have sleepovers when I was in high school, but they took place while classes were going on.

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly

Ceci Maher was not surprised to find one freshly transplanted New Yorker after another as she campaigned door to door on a tree-lined street leading up a hill away from the Saugatuck River in Westport. It’s been a trend. “Brooklyn, mostly,” Maher said.
WESTPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor council OKs school projects

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council unanimously approved two projects to move forward that will create more space in South Windsor schools. At its Monday meeting, the Town Council voted in favor of using the old Orchard Hill Elementary School to temporarily house the Parks and Recreation Department, which will free up space for the high school.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Teacher arrested after sharing blanket, spooning with student at school club sleepover: East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former teacher at an East Hartford magnet school was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was the drama teacher for CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. She is no longer employed at CREC, police said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Michigan Advance

Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting

At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Journal Inquirer

Man shot at Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Not So Lucky Ledyard Man Falls Down Well While Using Leaf Blower

It's leaf blower season and I heard the unmistakable sound first thing this morning as it echoed throughout the Hudson Valley area we live in. It's like a wall of noise that I would describe as a constant, impenetrable, evil, Godzilla-type, wicked, white noise that only Satan himself would find soothing. Not only are they loud AF, but they are also potentially dangerous.
LEDYARD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
324
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy