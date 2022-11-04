ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector

Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Indian Student Association celebrates Diwali

Marking their last event of the semester, the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association celebrated Diwali, the “festival of lights,” on Sunday night. After weeks of planning the event, the Indian Student Association welcomed attendees with open arms to celebrate and get immersed in the shared culture in the Memorial Hall Ballroom. People both familiar with and new to the holiday and cultural traditions of Diwali gathered to partake in the festivities.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event

From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Alton Brown featured by Athens Symphony, receives key to Athens

The Classic Center Theatre hosted a full house this Sunday at the Athens Symphony Fall Concert featuring guest narrator Alton Brown. Brown, a University of Georgia alum, Food Network personality and James Beard Award-winner most famous for his show “Good Eats” and for hosting “Iron Chef America,” narrated the final piece of the night, “Peter and the Wolf'' by Sergei Prokofiev.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Lyndon House Arts Center displays Athens student artwork

The Lyndon House Arts Center is hosting the biennial program, “RE-,” the Clarke County School District Student Art Exhibition. The exhibit opened Oct. 11 and will be on display until Jan. 14, 2023, featuring the works by students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. The exhibition is based on...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Tennessee, pregame

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor. Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia....
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA alumni walk 70 miles to Athens for racial justice again

Two years after their first walk in 2020, Jay Mathias and Rachel Parks walk the 70 miles from Atlanta to Athens again to stand up for racial justice. The pair wanted to encourage voting and bring awareness to racial inequalities in Athens, especially highlighting the University of Georgia not acknowledging Linnentown and calling to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. crews working to contain 60 acre brush fire

House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday right over on WVLT. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. IT'S GAME DAY! 🏈🍊 WVLT's Zack Rickens is at Sanford Stadium...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens blotter: woman’s car egged in parking dispute and more.

A woman met with an officer of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Nov. 3 to show video footage of a neighbor at her Columbia Brookside residence egging her car, according to a report from ACCPD. The footage shows the neighbor throwing three eggs at the passenger side of the...
ATHENS, GA

