Marking their last event of the semester, the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association celebrated Diwali, the “festival of lights,” on Sunday night. After weeks of planning the event, the Indian Student Association welcomed attendees with open arms to celebrate and get immersed in the shared culture in the Memorial Hall Ballroom. People both familiar with and new to the holiday and cultural traditions of Diwali gathered to partake in the festivities.

ATHENS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO