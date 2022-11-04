Read full article on original website
uga.edu
Review: Gyro Wrap’s Return Introduces New Generation to Signature Dishes
One of the most difficult parts of leaving my hometown of Pensacola, Florida, for college in Athens was bidding farewell to the Syrian family recipes and my mother’s talented hands that put dishes like sour sumac tabbouleh on the dinner table after every long day. That was until I...
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
Red and Black
UGA Indian Student Association celebrates Diwali
Marking their last event of the semester, the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association celebrated Diwali, the “festival of lights,” on Sunday night. After weeks of planning the event, the Indian Student Association welcomed attendees with open arms to celebrate and get immersed in the shared culture in the Memorial Hall Ballroom. People both familiar with and new to the holiday and cultural traditions of Diwali gathered to partake in the festivities.
Red and Black
Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event
From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
Red and Black
Alton Brown featured by Athens Symphony, receives key to Athens
The Classic Center Theatre hosted a full house this Sunday at the Athens Symphony Fall Concert featuring guest narrator Alton Brown. Brown, a University of Georgia alum, Food Network personality and James Beard Award-winner most famous for his show “Good Eats” and for hosting “Iron Chef America,” narrated the final piece of the night, “Peter and the Wolf'' by Sergei Prokofiev.
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
Red and Black
Lyndon House Arts Center displays Athens student artwork
The Lyndon House Arts Center is hosting the biennial program, “RE-,” the Clarke County School District Student Art Exhibition. The exhibit opened Oct. 11 and will be on display until Jan. 14, 2023, featuring the works by students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. The exhibition is based on...
WXIA 11 Alive
Iconic Stone Mountain barbershop to close down after 3 decades
The famous barbershop on Redan Road is closing due to the owner pointing in part to the pandemic and the high cost in rent. He gave all the credit to his community.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Tennessee, pregame
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor. Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA alumni walk 70 miles to Athens for racial justice again
Two years after their first walk in 2020, Jay Mathias and Rachel Parks walk the 70 miles from Atlanta to Athens again to stand up for racial justice. The pair wanted to encourage voting and bring awareness to racial inequalities in Athens, especially highlighting the University of Georgia not acknowledging Linnentown and calling to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. crews working to contain 60 acre brush fire
House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday right over on WVLT. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. IT'S GAME DAY! 🏈🍊 WVLT's Zack Rickens is at Sanford Stadium...
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
Red and Black
Athens blotter: woman’s car egged in parking dispute and more.
A woman met with an officer of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Nov. 3 to show video footage of a neighbor at her Columbia Brookside residence egging her car, according to a report from ACCPD. The footage shows the neighbor throwing three eggs at the passenger side of the...
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
Red and Black
No voters taken for granted: Why state politicians campaign in historically-blue Athens
Athens hasn’t always been this blue. In the 1988 presidential election, the races were virtually tied in Clarke County — there were only four more votes for the Democratic candidate, Michael Dukakis, than the Republican candidate, George H. W. Bush. Thirty-two years later in 2020, 70% of Clarke County voted for Joe Biden.
Looking to buy a car or a home? Clark Howard says this is what you need to do
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Interest rates keep going up, up, up, making it very expensive to borrow money to buy a house or car. Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there is a silver lining for people who need to borrow money to make a big purchase. If you’re...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
