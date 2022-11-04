ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tntech.edu

Nomination Deadline Approaching for CSW Awards

The November 18 deadline to submit nominations for the Alison Piepmeier Outstanding Student Award and the Commission on the Status of Women Excellence Award is approaching quickly. Please consider nominating a deserving student or employee for one of these awards. For additional information, see the October 13 post on the...
tntech.edu

Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22

The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
murfreesboro.com

City offices and facilities closing in recognition of Veterans Day

City Hall and other City offices will be closed Friday, Nov 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The City holiday closings include St. Clair Street Senior Center. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov. 11.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion

Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rain Did NOT Stop Habitat's "Cookin' To Build"

(MURFREESBORO) Despite the scattered showers, the 15th Annual Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity COOKIN' TO BUILD around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse was a huge success. The event was held from 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning (11/5/2022) until 1:00 in the afternoon on the Murfreesboro town square. The event raised money to build affordable homes for low-moderate income families.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Ed Temple Boulevard shooting. Procedures in place after ballot...
LEBANON, TN
Robertson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.

