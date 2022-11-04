Read full article on original website
tntech.edu
Nomination Deadline Approaching for CSW Awards
The November 18 deadline to submit nominations for the Alison Piepmeier Outstanding Student Award and the Commission on the Status of Women Excellence Award is approaching quickly. Please consider nominating a deserving student or employee for one of these awards. For additional information, see the October 13 post on the...
tntech.edu
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22
The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
ucbjournal.com
TA Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans official opening for first of year
Cookeville – Travelers and truck drivers will soon have another option as they roll through Cookeville. The TA Express Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans to open its doors to the public at the first of the year, TA Express maintenance manager John Luick told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal.
murfreesboro.com
Fountains at Gateway Ice Rink Under Construction
It’s that time of year folks. One of Murfreesboro’s favorite things this time of year is about to open at The Fountains at Gateway!
murfreesboro.com
City offices and facilities closing in recognition of Veterans Day
City Hall and other City offices will be closed Friday, Nov 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The City holiday closings include St. Clair Street Senior Center. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov. 11.
Historic former post office building up for auction
One place has been downtown as far back as anyone in Lebanon can remember. That's because it's been there 107 years: a post office for many years and then the Wilson County Election Commission.
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
Southeast Baptist Church Presents 38th Annual Bethlehem Marketplace
Southeast Baptist Church has announced that Bethlehem Marketplace will take place December 10-11, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Murfreesboro. Located at 708 Minerva Drive, this FREE walk-through drama reenactment depicts how. the village of Bethlehem may have looked the morning after Jesus’ birth. The atmosphere and surroundings...
wgnsradio.com
CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion
Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
wgnsradio.com
Rain Did NOT Stop Habitat's "Cookin' To Build"
(MURFREESBORO) Despite the scattered showers, the 15th Annual Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity COOKIN' TO BUILD around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse was a huge success. The event was held from 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning (11/5/2022) until 1:00 in the afternoon on the Murfreesboro town square. The event raised money to build affordable homes for low-moderate income families.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
WKRN
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
Wynonna Judd + Friends Deliver a Night No One Expected During ‘Love Is Alive’ Show [Review]
Wynonna Judd and friends gave fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center the show they wanted in Nashville on Thursday night (Nov. 3), even if it wasn't quite the show they were expecting. The Judds: Love Is Alive — the Final Concert was billed as a night to recreate...
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 was closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
8 displaced following Murfreesboro apartment fire
Eight people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Murfreesboro apartment.
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
Recently discharged Saint Thomas patient reportedly stole ambulance
A man has been charged after reportedly stealing an ambulance from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital last month.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
