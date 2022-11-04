Read full article on original website
Statesville woman accused of breaking into vehicle, using stolen ATM cards for Walmart splurges
A Statesville woman is being sought after deputies said she broke into a vehicle, stole ATM cards, and used them for Walmart splurges.
WBTV
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
WBTV
Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
WDTV
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown. Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Callers reported...
Man from Rock Hill accused of scalding 3-year-old girl with hot water as form of punishment
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A three-year-old girl received second-degree burns this weekend after allegedly being burned by a man as a punishment, police in Rock Hill said Monday. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with the girl and her mother after the girl was burned in their Celanese Road apartment on Saturday.
Police get involved in CMS board incident involving swiped signs and a crying teen
On the last day of early voting, police were summoned to a Ballantyne recreation center after an encounter between Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Sean Strain and a volunteer for one of his opponents. Strain, who’s running for reelection, says the volunteer spread lies and harassed his 13-year-old daughter. The...
WBTV
Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as...
West Charlotte neighborhood deemed safe after suspect not found in barricade situation, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team responded to a barricaded situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood and a suspect is still at-large. In a update Sunday afternoon, CMPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. where a suspect barricaded inside the residence with a weapon.
mytjnow.com
Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home
On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
WBTV
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station. When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
WBTV
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in Catawba, Lincoln counties: CLT DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
WCNC
Man charged with rape got out of jail on attempted rape charge after failing to appear in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man police believe opportunistically raped a woman in Charlotte over the weekend was already awaiting trial for a separate attempted rape last year. Note: This story discusses a sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 29-year-old Octavis Wayne Deandra Wilson with multiple sexual...
Man accused of rape in Charlotte found less than a day after survivor called police, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: this story discusses a sexual assault.Reader discretion is advised. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said less than a day after a sexual assault survivor called for help, a man is now facing charges and in jail. Sgt. Allison Rooks with CMPD's Sexual Assault Unit shared...
Investigation underway after 1 dead in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Sunday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Central Avenue. Officers said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found a male dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Union County K-9 helps finds missing person just hours after phone call
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Late last month a Union Co. Sheriff’s Office bloodhound successfully tracked and located a missing person with a cognitive impairment. Union Co. authorities were sent to an Indian Trail home to investigate a report of a missing person. The caller said an elderly loved one had left the family home walking and had not been seen for a long time.
