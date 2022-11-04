ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
DENVER, NC
mytjnow.com

Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home

On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station. When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

CHARLOTTE, NC
CHARLOTTE, NC

