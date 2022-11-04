Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Man in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said the man in connection to the deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 near Dallas on Sunday has been arrested. Officers arrested 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. Officials said an anonymous tip to investigators led to the discovery of the vehicle and the identification...
fox4news.com
Police arrest stunt driver in stolen car after multi-city chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in jail after a long police chase through Fort Worth and Arlington. Police said they were called to stop a group of stunt drivers Sunday at a park near Highway 820 and Mark 4 Parkway, which is on Fort Worth’s north side.
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
No injuries after Arlington officer fires weapon during traffic stop, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after an Arlington officer fired their weapon during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carter Drive, near Skylark Drive. According to police, two officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle...
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a deadly hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. According to the officers, the victim stepped onto the road while on his phone when he was hit by a speeding driver.
actionnews5.com
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit. The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at...
Mesquite convenience store clerk shot during robbery
convenience store clerk is recovering from a gunshot wound and the shooter is still on the run in Mesquite. Saturday, the clerk was on duty at the Howdy’s Express store on Pioneer Road and Narcissus when an armed man came in
WFAA
Mesquite police looking for attempted burglar that shot store clerk
Police said the clerk was conscious when they got to the store. The clerk told them the suspect demanded money and shot at them before fleeing.
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
klif.com
Sansom Park Police Officer Shot in Face During Training Exercise in ICU
“My heart almost stopped,” said the Lake Worth police chief in reaction to the news. Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The condition of a Sansom Park police officer shot during a training exercise Saturday has been upgraded from critical to stable. A GoFundme page identifies Lina Mino as the...
BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help
DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
fox4news.com
Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Issued for Grand Prairie Man Last Seen on Oct. 31
A Silver Alert has been issued for Santiago Guajardo who was last seen in Grand Prairie on Oct, 31, Grand Prairie Police Department officials announced. Guajardo, a military veteran, was last seen walking in the 100 block of Dorris Drive and was wearing a black US Army hat and blue jeans. The 80-year-old is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.
klif.com
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
twulasso.com
Blotter: Multiple threats made towards students
Lowry Woods- During his patrol rounds, an officer smelled the scent of marijuana from a vehicle that had a driver and a passenger inside the car with the windows down on Oct. 12. After approaching the vehicle and questioning the individuals, the occupants admitted to possessing marijuana and proceeded to hand it over. The owner of the marijuana admitted that it belonged to him and was issued a city of Denton citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on campus.
fox4news.com
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
