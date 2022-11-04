ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4local.com

Man in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said the man in connection to the deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 near Dallas on Sunday has been arrested. Officers arrested 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. Officials said an anonymous tip to investigators led to the discovery of the vehicle and the identification...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help

DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting

DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Silver Alert Issued for Grand Prairie Man Last Seen on Oct. 31

A Silver Alert has been issued for Santiago Guajardo who was last seen in Grand Prairie on Oct, 31, Grand Prairie Police Department officials announced. Guajardo, a military veteran, was last seen walking in the 100 block of Dorris Drive and was wearing a black US Army hat and blue jeans. The 80-year-old is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
klif.com

More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby

(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
ROCKWALL, TX
twulasso.com

Blotter: Multiple threats made towards students

Lowry Woods- During his patrol rounds, an officer smelled the scent of marijuana from a vehicle that had a driver and a passenger inside the car with the windows down on Oct. 12. After approaching the vehicle and questioning the individuals, the occupants admitted to possessing marijuana and proceeded to hand it over. The owner of the marijuana admitted that it belonged to him and was issued a city of Denton citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on campus.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

