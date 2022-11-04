Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Tesla Model Y vs. Genesis GV60: Find out which EV is the better buy
The Tesla Model Y SUV is the best-selling electric vehicle in the U.S. and is quickly finding success overseas as well. But with a current starting price of $67,190, the Model Y leaves room for competitors to undercut it. Not surprisingly, that's exactly what Genesis hopes to do with its all-new GV60.
The Reason Toyota's EV Platforms Are Way Behind The Competition
Toyota has been a surprising holdout on the electric vehicle market considering its early contribution to the hybrid conversation.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Top Speed
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
The Jeep CJ Surge Concept May Have the Off-Road EV Crate Motor We’ve Been Waiting For
Electric crate motors have been done before but Jeep wants to make them viable for classic off-roaders, like CJ Wranglers.
Top Speed
The Honda Prologue Won’t Drive Any Differently From The Chevrolet Blazer EV
Honda and General Motors announced in 2020 that the two companies are collaborating on their future electric vehicle (EV) development plans. One of the first cars from this partnership is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will serve as one of the brand's most affordable compact crossover EVs. On the other end of the partnership is the recently-unveiled Honda Prologue. Thus, you might expect this Honda crossover EV to, well, drive like a Honda. But alas, that won't be the case.
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
The 2023 BMW 7 Series, i7 EV Are Bigger, Smoother, Swankier Flagships Than Ever
Chris Tsui.The all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 EV sedan continue on the tradition of delivering an incredibly comfortable ride experience.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Truth About Cars
Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV
It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
The 5 Best And 5 Worst Xiaomi Phones Of All Time
Smartphone brand Xiaomi has created a massive amount of devices in the past few years, some of which have been great, while others have been stinkers.
RUMOR: Honda Prelude EV To Return To Fight Toyota GR86
Honda is bolstering its electric lineup, and pretty soon, the Honda Prologue won't be the only electric Honda with a name that's a synonym for "introduction." According to Japanese sources, the Honda Prelude could return to the brand's lineup after a decades-long hiatus. However, it won't be for some time,...
Some Ford Dealers Sound Pretty Mad About Brand’s EV Investment Requirements
via FordFord dealers in 13 states are livid over the OEM's investment requirements to sell EVs.
Twitter May Look Like A Dumpster Fire, But Musk Says Usage Is Higher Than Ever
Things are looking rough at Twitter, particularly now that Elon Musk has laid off half of the company's workers. However, the new CEO claims usage is up.
New Leak Points At February Launch For The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be released in early February 2023, according to recent leaks. Here's what we know so far about the new Samsung smartphone.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV New York Correction Department Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery
The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV offer emissions-free driving, a practical crossover-like hatchback body style, and a small form factor, all of which make them great choices for fleet use, particularly in cities. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the Chevy Bolt EV that’s been done up in a New York Correction Department (NYCD) outfit.
The Best Budget 4K TVs That Won't Break The Bank
If you've waited this long to buy a 4K TV because they've always been prohibitively expensive, now might be a good time to peek at what's available.
Carscoops
Tricked Nissan Covered In Bedliner With A Murano Face And A Cadillac Tail Ain’t No Treat
Over the years we have seen plenty of radical modifications on all kinds of vehicles but the latest build we came across online is virtually unrecognizable. This slammed pickup exhibited at the SlamFest in Tampa, Florida last month used to be a 1987 Nissan Hardbody before going under the knife and combining parts from two different models.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0