ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Tesla Model Y vs. Genesis GV60: Find out which EV is the better buy

The Tesla Model Y SUV is the best-selling electric vehicle in the U.S. and is quickly finding success overseas as well. But with a current starting price of $67,190, the Model Y leaves room for competitors to undercut it. Not surprisingly, that's exactly what Genesis hopes to do with its all-new GV60.
msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Top Speed

How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car

The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
Top Speed

The Honda Prologue Won’t Drive Any Differently From The Chevrolet Blazer EV

Honda and General Motors announced in 2020 that the two companies are collaborating on their future electric vehicle (EV) development plans. One of the first cars from this partnership is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will serve as one of the brand's most affordable compact crossover EVs. On the other end of the partnership is the recently-unveiled Honda Prologue. Thus, you might expect this Honda crossover EV to, well, drive like a Honda. But alas, that won't be the case.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names

Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
insideevs.com

Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs

Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Truth About Cars

Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV

It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
CarBuzz.com

RUMOR: Honda Prelude EV To Return To Fight Toyota GR86

Honda is bolstering its electric lineup, and pretty soon, the Honda Prologue won't be the only electric Honda with a name that's a synonym for "introduction." According to Japanese sources, the Honda Prelude could return to the brand's lineup after a decades-long hiatus. However, it won't be for some time,...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV New York Correction Department Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV offer emissions-free driving, a practical crossover-like hatchback body style, and a small form factor, all of which make them great choices for fleet use, particularly in cities. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the Chevy Bolt EV that’s been done up in a New York Correction Department (NYCD) outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy