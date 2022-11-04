Read full article on original website
Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Portland man experiencing some mental health issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 21-year-old Portland man who has been experiencing some mental health issues. Police say Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. Friday. Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's...
Girls hockey signals the beginning of winter high school sports in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school winter sports season officially got underway Monday. Monday was the first official day girls hockey teams could begin practicing. The Cheverus Stags, who will be one of the favorites in Class A took the ice at the Trobuh Arean. With the MPA and the Maine hockey officials recently agreeing on a new contract, the players and coaches can now focus in on what promises to be another exciting season of hockey.
Honorary grave marker for former teacher unveiled by students in Bath
BATH (WGME) - Students in Bath raised more than $1,000 to preserve the memory of a teacher, Lillian Fisher, who died in 1960. She had taught for 50 years at Fisher Mitchell School before it was named after her. “A few years ago our students at Fisher Mitchell and I...
Chewonki Foundation closing elementary and middle school
WISCASSET (WGME) -- The Chewonki Foundation announced the closure of Chewonki Elementary and Middle School at the end of the school year on June 7, 2023. The Chewonki Elementary and Middle School program launched as a pilot program in 2015 to explore a place-based education model. It currently serves 44 students from several area towns.
Boston homebuyers are looking to move to Maine as high rates, inflation cut into budgets
Portland is among the top U.S. cities that prospective homebuyers want to move to, according to real estate website Redfin. According to Redfin, high mortgage interest rates and inflation are causing homebuyers to consider moving to a more affordable place. Sacramento was the most popular destination for people looking to...
LePage highlights differences between himself, Gov. Mills in final message to voters
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Former Republican Governor Paul LePage was in Scarborough Monday night to rally his supporters. It was LePage’s last chance before Election Day to speak directly to Maine voters. Members of his campaign say the past few weeks of campaigning were energizing, as they’ve made their...
To college and beyond: Unique Portland program shows students how to 'Make It Happen'
The pandemic took a huge toll on students with declining test scores and graduation rates in Maine. Some students were able to make it through with guidance and support from a special program. “At first, I wasn't very interested because it's a school program,” said Luzia Vumpa, a student at...
Two Maine races could make history on Election Day
Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
Last minute campaign events: Mills and LePage make final push ahead of Election Day
It's the final push before voters head to the polls. Election Day is Tuesday and both candidates for governor in Maine are trying to swing some last-minute support their way. Governor Janet Mills will be making multiple stops on the campaign trail Monday. She'll be visiting downtown Bath, meeting with...
Mainers buying tickets ahead of record high Powerball
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Another chance at a now record high Powerball Saturday. Last weekend, the Powerball surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2016. Now it sits at about $1.6 billion. The cash option lets you take about $750 million of that. Lottery ticket counters in Maine were...
Balance of power in Augusta: 35 Senate seats up and 151 House seats up
Maine Democrats currently have the trifecta, with control in the Senate, House, and the governor's office. It'll be up to voters on Tuesday to decide if that changes. All 35 seats in the Maine Senate are up for re-election, and all 151 House seats are also up for re-election.
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine
LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
Augusta voters look to weigh in on tight House race after redistricting
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The race between Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin appears to be a toss-up. A new poll from the University of New Hampshire says it will likely come down to ranked-choice voting, which is exactly what happened back in 2018. For voters in Augusta, they’ll get a say...
