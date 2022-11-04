PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school winter sports season officially got underway Monday. Monday was the first official day girls hockey teams could begin practicing. The Cheverus Stags, who will be one of the favorites in Class A took the ice at the Trobuh Arean. With the MPA and the Maine hockey officials recently agreeing on a new contract, the players and coaches can now focus in on what promises to be another exciting season of hockey.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO