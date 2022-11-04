Count Waldemar Daninsky was Paul Naschy’s most enduring character during his vast cinematic career in Spain. He made over 100 movies and12 times he was cursed to play the Count. Although his count was not a vampire. He was a werewolf. Unlike many of the actors that have played lycanthropes, Naschy wrote the screenplays involving his Polish noble man cursed on nights with a full moon. He was able to be very creative with his character. When he originally wrote the script for La Marca del Hombre Lobo (The Mark of the Wolf Man), Naschy didn’t think he’d be playing the lead. Supposedly the producers wanted Lon Chaney Jr. to revive his hairy iconic role except at this point in the late ’60s, the actor was not in great shape. Naschy eventually landed the part and became a horror sensation when the movie was released in the summer of 1968. Nashy ended up with double billing in the credits with his stage name as actor and his real name Jacinto Molina as the screenwriter. Little did Nashy know that he’d end up playing a werewolf in more movies than his idol Lon Chaney Jr.

1 DAY AGO