WLUC
Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning. The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.
WLUC
Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show this Saturday in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist is teaming up with other area churches for a new fundraiser to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming, the church will be hosting a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian efforts. The event...
WLUC
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
WLUC
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
WLUC
U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
WLUC
Marquette racing team host ski swap at Lakeview Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette sports organization held a Winter Sports Swap at Lakeview Arena. People could come in to either donate gently used winter items like skis or hockey equipment or buy items for the upcoming winter season. Twenty percent of sales Saturday goes towards the Marquette Mountain Racing Team (MMRT).
WLUC
Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need. Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.
WLUC
Polls open in 2022 Midterm elections
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym polling location in Marquette, which serves precincts 1, 2, and...
WLUC
Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
WLUC
KBIC announces primary election results
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held its Primary Election on Saturday. The top four vote-getters in each district move on to the General Election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. The KBIC Tribal Council is comprised of 12 members elected to serve three-year terms by...
WLUC
NMU Loses Heartbreaker to GVSU in GLIAC Championship
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell just short in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday despite an incredible second-half effort, losing to the Grand Valley State Lakers 2-1. The Lakers controlled play for much of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. After making it 2-0 in the 50th minute, the Wildcats were in a deep hole. However, NMU had no quit, as Molly Pistorius made it 2-1 just four minutes later as the Wildcats dominated the rest of the second half. Despite several chances and attacks to the net down the stretch, NMU couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1. Brooke Pietila, Gwen Kiilunen, and Molly Pistorius were selected to the GLIAC All-Tournament team following the match.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Residential, commercial U.P. estate has skywalk on Lake Superior
A cottage nestled on Lake Superior's south shore that comes with a commercial building and a skywalk that's 50 feet in the air is on the market. Located on M-28 in Onota Township between Munising and Marquette, the three buildings are perched on more than 2.5 acres. Frida Waara, team...
WLUC
Marquette Farmers Market moves indoors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Farmers Market is a way for local farmers and craftsmen to sell their products. There are vendors selling everything from fruit, to woodcarvings, to baked goods. The market has been outside all summer but is now inside to avoid the weather. Market Manager, Sara Johnson, said...
WLUC
Volleyball Closes Regular Season with Fourth Straight Sweep on Senior Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team closed out the regular season in impressive fashion and are riding a hot streak into the postseason, as they put together their fourth straight sweep for a 3-0 win over Parkside. On Senior Day, Lizzy Stark and Jacqueline Smith each came up with 15 kills, Alli Yacko led the way with 22 digs, and Lauren Van Remortel registered 41 assists.
WLUC
Ishpeming Police return runaway teen home safe
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Isabella Grace Bale, a 14-year-old female, has been located safe and returned home. She was missing since Thursday, according to the Ishpeming Police Department. The Ishpeming Police Department would like to thank the Negaunee Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance....
WLUC
Huskies volleyball sweeps Pride on Senior Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest 3-0 Saturday on Senior Day at the SDC Gym. The Huskies won 25-12, 25-20, and 25-12 to finish the regular season 19-9 overall and 11-7 in the GLIAC. “It was a great way to honor our seniors and...
UPMATTERS
Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
WLUC
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
WLUC
11-5-22: Negaunee HS Football takes down Menominee, NMU Football falls against Saginaw Valley State and HS and College Volleyball
High School football playoff matchups, NMU Women's Soccer fall in GLIAC Championship, Ultra Marathon. Kingsford's Maddy Kreider (10) reacts after winning a point in the third set. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:58 AM UTC. Bark River-Harris' Vincent Martin talks about second meeting with Iron Mountain. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022...
WLUC
Wildcats Secure the Sweep with a Late 5-3 Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team showed up and showed out as they swept the Lakers on the road. The Wildcats secured a 5-3 win, with goals from five different players. The team now holds a 2-0 lead in the Cappo Cup series. Despite the Lakers’ securing the first period 2-0, the Wildcats did not let up in the second and third. In the second, Artem Shlaine and AJ Vanderbeck each netted one, and Joey Larson put the cherry on top with a power play goal. Dedication continued in the third period when David Keefer popped in another power play goal. Vincent De Mey managed to tally another goal this weekend with a last minute empty netter.
