MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell just short in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday despite an incredible second-half effort, losing to the Grand Valley State Lakers 2-1. The Lakers controlled play for much of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. After making it 2-0 in the 50th minute, the Wildcats were in a deep hole. However, NMU had no quit, as Molly Pistorius made it 2-1 just four minutes later as the Wildcats dominated the rest of the second half. Despite several chances and attacks to the net down the stretch, NMU couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1. Brooke Pietila, Gwen Kiilunen, and Molly Pistorius were selected to the GLIAC All-Tournament team following the match.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO