ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes Advisor

How To Get A Discover Credit Limit Increase

By Chauncey Crail, Glen Luke Flanagan
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgkNy_0iye5McT00

Credit card limits represent the total amount cardholders can spend using a credit card before having to make payments to free up available credit. A credit limit can be low, such as $300, or as high as $30,000—or even into six digits. Increasing a credit limit allows cardholders the flexibility to make larger purchases and can strengthen credit by impacting utilization. You can ask Discover for a credit limit increase by calling the number on the back of your card or through your online account. Increases can also happen automatically with responsible credit card use.

Before You Increase Your Credit Limit

Before seeking an increase from Discover, make sure you’re doing so for the right reasons. A credit limit increase shouldn’t be viewed as a license to spend more—and certainly not as permission to overspend. Spending more than you’re bringing in is a slippery slope, because when you can’t pay in full each month, you risk increasingly expensive interest charges.

That said, receiving a higher credit limit on your Discover credit card can be a positive experience, so long as you spend responsibly and make payments on time.

Advantages of Increasing Your Credit Limit

Let’s look at the advantages of having a higher credit limit:

  • Lowering your credit utilization rate. Credit utilization greatly impacts credit score, making up 30% of a FICO Score. A higher credit limit means lower utilization if your spending stays the same. The lower your utilization, the better your credit score will be.
  • Having more funds for a large purchase. A higher credit limit means more wiggle room for large purchases, like appliances or exciting vacations. Make sure you can pay the purchase off within the same billing cycle you make it to avoid interest charges.
  • Improving credit standing for premium financial products and low rates in the future. Improving your relationship with Discover might raise your chances of approval for a premium credit card from other issuers or of qualifying for low-interest rates on a big loan or mortgage down the road. When lending large amounts of money, lenders like to see a history of responsible borrowing.

Disadvantages of Increasing Your Credit Limit

Increasing a credit card limit has its risks. Let’s review the disadvantages of getting a higher credit limit:

  • The temptation to spend more than you can afford. Having more available credit sometimes creates an illusion that money is available to spend with no consequence.
  • Higher risk of credit card debt. Spending more than you can afford can result in missed payments, revolving balances and costly interest charges. This can spiral into credit card debt that’s extremely difficult to pay off, plus a damaged credit score.
  • Potential for hard credit inquiries. Credit card issuers sometimes perform a hard credit check to determine whether a cardholder is eligible for a credit limit increase. Too many hard credit checks in a short period of time can dock points off your credit score. Ask Discover if they will perform a hard pull on your credit before you request an increase.

How To Increase Your Discover Credit Limit

Once you’ve decided to inquire about a higher credit limit, contact Discover directly by calling the number on the back of your credit card. Cardholders can also log in to their online accounts and select “Card Services” then “Credit Line Increase” to make a request.

You’ll have to enter your annual income and your monthly housing payment. Discover notes that more than 95% of people who apply for a credit limit increase online get an instant decision.

It’s wise to wait at least six months after opening a new account before requesting a credit limit increase. When you first opened a Discover credit card, the issuer likely used your financial information—including data like current annual income and monthly rent—to estimate how much borrowing power you qualify for. This estimate factors into your credit limit. Unless your information changes drastically, there’s not much point requesting a higher limit sooner.

Issuers are likely to consider the following when deciding whether to increase a credit limit:

  • Payment history
  • Credit utilization ratio
  • Income
  • Monthly expenses
  • Employment history
  • Length of credit history
  • Recent credit inquiries

Discover might automatically increase your credit limit if your account is in good standing or if you report increased income. Cardholders may see a pop-up message when they log in online, prompting them to report changes in employment status. Be sure to report any raises you receive if you’re hoping for a credit limit increase (otherwise, you can ignore the prompts).

Discover Student Cards

Cardholders with Discover student credit cards should wait at least a year before requesting a credit limit increase. Make sure your account is in good standing, too. This means consistently making on-time monthly payments and maintaining a low balance. If you’ve come into extra income after a year, that could be a great time to request an increase.

After graduation, contact Discover and ask if they can upgrade the account status from “student” to “graduated.” This might automatically qualify the cardholder for a higher credit limit, especially if you’ve landed a job with a steady income after graduation.

How Long Does a Discover Credit Limit Increase Take?

Discover doesn’t specify how long a credit limit increase might take in all cases, but does note on the online form that more than 95% of account holders who request an increase online get an instant decision.

Generally, card issuers can push an increase through in just a few minutes. It can, however, take up to 30 days if the card issuer needs more time to perform a hard credit check or conduct a review.

If a request is denied, cardholders should receive a letter in the mail from the card issuer with specific reasons why the request was denied.

What To Do If Your Credit Limit Increase Is Denied

Don’t panic if your request for an increased credit limit is denied. Discover should tell the cardholder why the request was denied, which means you’ll know what to do to improve your chances of getting a credit limit increase in the future.

Some common reasons for a denied credit limit increase request might be infrequent usage of the card, missed payments or a low credit score. Cardholders can improve their chances of success by using the card regularly, always paying on time and keeping a low utilization rate. Also, be sure to report any income increases to Discover as soon as they happen.

Contact Discover directly if you have any specific questions about your denial.

Bottom Line

A higher credit card limit should positively impact a cardholder’s account standing and credit score, as long as spending remains the same. It’s imperative to always pay on time and keep a utilization rate under 30% of your credit limit, even after an increase. If handled properly, having a credit card with a higher limit can help your credit score increase and you’ll be more likely to qualify for lower interest rates on future loans or mortgages—as well as more premium credit cards down the road.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?

With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Shiny Dimes Are Worth Between $5 and $450,000 - Check Your Pockets!

When you dump the change out of your pocket, you typically don't see anything too interesting. There's usually just a faded, old penny or maybe a quarter with something other than an eagle on the back of it. However, if you empty out your spare change and see an especially shiny dime, you might have a coin worth more than ten cents, and in some cases, a whole lot more.
WKBW-TV

No Credit Check Loans For Bad Credit With Guaranteed Approval | Best Online Loans 2022

Are you looking for a no credit check loan? If so, you've come to the right place. We have listed various companies that help you get payday loans for different needs, so we're sure you can find one that will work for you. You may not be able to get approved for a loan with a bad credit score, but check out these options and see who can work with you even with your poor credit report.
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
CNET

November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?

Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied

Even though borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply for student loan forgiveness, many are not waiting to start the application process. By applying now, borrowers who received Federal Pell Grants and meet the income requirements can receive up to $20,000 in debt relief from the U.S. Department of Education.
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy