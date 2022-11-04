Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Sharing their stories at Vermont Vets Town Hall in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Sunday in Colchester, veterans were invited to share their stories and civilians were invited to listen. “It’s really remarkable. Everyone has their own relationship to their time in uniform time in service. And with these events, there’s veterans of all generations that come out to talk about that, and there’s always a common thread,” said Jon Turner, a veteran and the event host.
WCAX
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18th
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Resort has set their opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away. The resort says on Friday, November 18th -- you can get in your first turns of the season. The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8:00...
WCAX
Burlington to collect residents’ fall leaves curbside this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets this week as the city’s public works department prepares for the annual curbside pickup. The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.
NEWS10 ABC
Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed
POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
WCAX
YCQM NOV. 6, 2022
Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor. Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:15...
WCAX
Appointed REIB director goes before Burlington City Council
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor. Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hernandez says...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
WCAX
Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
WCAX
Jewish community learns to be proud of desert history
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Antisemitic rhetoric has plagued the Jewish community for years and still continues today, but local kids are being taught to be proud of what they believe. Students at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue started their Sunday morning talking about symbols on their walls and singing Jewish songs...
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
WCAX
Getting geared up for skiing and riding in Richmond
Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor. Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hernandez says...
Christmastime Comes Early as Santa’s Village In New Hampshire Reopens This November
'Tis the season to start thinking about that holiday spirit, and one of the most famous theme parks in New England is willing to help. Santa's Village, located in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is set to re-open on November 12 for their annual 'Christmastime' celebration that takes place for several weekends through December.
WCAX
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
WCAX
Young chess players battle it out in Berlin
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Held at the Capital City Grange Hall, it’s a community event held annually that brings in young chess players from all around the state. Nearly 100 kids from all corners of Vermont came to play chess together near Montpelier. Students in grades K through 12 say they enjoyed the competitive, yet supportive, environment of the tournament. Organizers say it’s a great way to build character, community, and comradery.
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
colchestersun.com
Car crashes into Colchester house on Main St.
At around 7 a.m. this morning, a car crashed into a house on Main Street in Colchester. According to a Nov. 7 release from Colchester Police, the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Main Street near the Our Lady of Grace Church when it struck another vehicle. The...
Comments / 0