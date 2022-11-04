Read full article on original website
Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a 'mistake'
GENEVA (AP) — Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes. The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group...
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
Report: Ricketts family interested in purchasing Liverpool FC
The Ricketts family’s push to get in the Premier League game failed this past spring when it received fan backlash after expressing serious interest in purchasing Chelsea. Now, the Rickettses are making a renewed effort to buy a different team.
French club Troyes fires coach Irles after winless run
BRUSSELS (AP) — French club Troyes fired coach Bruno Irles on Tuesday after a six-match winless run. Irles had been appointed in January after Laurent Batlles was fired. He was under contract until June 2023.
Australia beats Slovakia to open Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Slovakia on Tuesday in the first match of the Billie Jean King Cup in a strong start to its bid for a first title in 48 years in the biggest team event in women's tennis. Storm Sanders and...
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
BERLIN (AP) — An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians.
Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.
Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm
BERLIN (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal. German company Elmos said late Monday that it...
