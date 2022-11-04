ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
Fort Wayne awards $45 million in New Markets tax credits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry has announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
Some big winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine...
City offices will be closed on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
The Rescue Mission announces leadership transition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has announced that President and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will be stepping down in March 2023, starting a leadership transition process over the next six months. Donovan’s decision brings to a close a chapter for the organization spanning 15 years of service.
YLNI opens doors for winter market in new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne. You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.
The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
The Christmas Express debuts Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, you can begin to get in the Christmas spirit with all for One production’s show: The Christmas Express. Learn more about the show and the organization in the interview above. The Christmas Express debuts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will...
Rescue Mission president to step down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023. A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley...
Proposed subdivision in southwest Allen County to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres

A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of Hamilton and Aboite roads in southwest Allen County. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.

Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
Coldwater man seriously injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER CO., Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says that it is investigating a crash Sunday morning that left one Coldwater man with serious injuries. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. for the crash at SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road.
Fire heavily damages Westridge Road home, two dogs perish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD say that two dogs died in a Northside house fire. Fire department crews were sent to the home in the 8200 block of Westridge Road around 4 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived flames were reportedly coming from the back of the home.
