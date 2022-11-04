FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.

