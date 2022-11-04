Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
hot1079fortwayne.com
Fort Wayne awards $45 million in New Markets tax credits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry has announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Some big winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine...
wfft.com
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
hot1079fortwayne.com
The Rescue Mission announces leadership transition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has announced that President and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will be stepping down in March 2023, starting a leadership transition process over the next six months. Donovan’s decision brings to a close a chapter for the organization spanning 15 years of service.
Entrance row at Fort Wayne International Airport to reopen on November 21
In 15 days, the main entrance where pickups and drop-offs take place at Fort Wayne International Airport will reopen.
WANE-TV
YLNI opens doors for winter market in new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne. You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.
WANE-TV
The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
WANE-TV
The Christmas Express debuts Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, you can begin to get in the Christmas spirit with all for One production’s show: The Christmas Express. Learn more about the show and the organization in the interview above. The Christmas Express debuts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will...
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission president to step down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023. A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. It would change the area’s status as a food desert. As they get further into the planning process, however, racial equity advocate Ty...
WANE-TV
Allen County commissioners view concept design of potential new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Inmates will live in a 250-bed, a 1-or-2-story pod with easier access to medical and dental treatment, the kitchen, and the heartbeat of a jail – the intake, release, and processing center. That was part of a jail concept presented Friday at the...
WANE-TV
Proposed subdivision in southwest Allen County to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of Hamilton and Aboite roads in southwest Allen County. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds directly to Councilman Arp’s requests for footage from OWI incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request. A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the...
2 dogs die after a house fire in northern Fort Wayne
Two dogs die after a house fire at 8214 Westridge Rd.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Coldwater man seriously injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER CO., Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says that it is investigating a crash Sunday morning that left one Coldwater man with serious injuries. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. for the crash at SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Fire heavily damages Westridge Road home, two dogs perish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD say that two dogs died in a Northside house fire. Fire department crews were sent to the home in the 8200 block of Westridge Road around 4 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived flames were reportedly coming from the back of the home.
Comments / 0