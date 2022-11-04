Read full article on original website
Watch: 'Weird Al' Yankovic performs medley with classroom instruments on 'Tonight Show'
"Weird Al" Yankovic joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a new "Classroom Instruments" segment on "The Tonight Show."
Ryan Reynolds Was “In Actual Hell” Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ in Korea: “Why Did I Sign Up to Do This?”
Before there was Rudy Giuliani or Lil Wayne, Ryan Reynolds bravely competed on the original Masked Singer. The Marvel star appeared on the Korean version of the reality singing show in 2018, when he performed under a unicorn costume and revealed himself to a shocked audience. And while viewers were thrilled by the surprise, Reynolds says his time onstage was anything but fun. Reynolds, who was in Korea promoting the second Deadpool film at the time, said he chose to appear on The Masked Singer to spice up his press tour. He told TODAY, “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and when you...
Andy Cohen Is a Proud Dad Showing off His Hair Skills With Baby Lucy
Babies aren’t known for their patience — or ability to sit still — so even getting them dressed is an accomplishment. But Andy Cohen recently went one step further and did his 6-month-old daughter Lucy’s hair, and she is just too cute for words!. In a...
Snoop Dogg Signs With WME for Representation in All Areas
“WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further,” Snoop said in a statement. “I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment.”
Bad Sisters Renewed at Apple TV+
Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters will have a chance to get even worse: The streamer has renewed the dark comedy starring Sharon Horgan for a second season, TVLine has learned. Horgan (Catastrophe) stars as Eva Garvey, the protective older sister of Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), whose abusive husband John Paul (Claes Bang) suddenly dies under mysterious circumstances. We learn through flashbacks that Eva and her other sisters all hated John Paul and secretly plotted to murder him, while after his death, a life insurance agent starts to suspect they’re responsible for the crime. Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson and Brian Gleeson lead...
Some Sweet Newlywed Swirl: Jay Ellis Mushily Muses About His Magical Marriage To Nina Senicar
Jay Ellis has been officially married to model Nina Senicar for four months. The "Insecure" and 'Top Gun' actor called their new life "magic."
‘The Whale’ Trailer: Brendan Fraser’s Heartbreaking Comeback Is a Best Actor Oscar Frontrunner
Brendan Fraser’s highly-acclaimed comeback is front and center in the first trailer for “The Whale,” the latest film from director Darren Aronofsky (“Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan”) and A24. “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an English teacher living with obesity who has...
Leslie Phillips, 'Carry On' star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies
LONDON (AP) — Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98. His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips...
