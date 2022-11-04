Read full article on original website
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war
(RELATED) Scholz calls on China to use its ‘influence’ on Russia. Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.
European Commission president says it will slash greenhouse gases by 55% in next 8 years
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the COP 27 summit in Egypt on Tuesday called for member nations to jointly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade.
Gap Sells Greater China Business to Chinese E-commerce Firm for Up to $50 Million
SHANGHAI — Gap is selling its Greater China business to Chinese e-commerce operator Baozun. According to Baozun, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, White Horse Hongkong Holding Ltd., will acquire all of Gap’s equity interests in the Greater China area, which includes its mainland China and Taiwan businesses.
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Three in 10 U.S. adults have trouble sleeping, nearly as many experience daytime sleepiness, and many play catch-up on their days off work to erase sleep deficits, a new study suggests.
