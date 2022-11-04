UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be offering free admission to Veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. "The zoo is proud to offer this promotion as a gesture of gratitude towards the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country... We are proud to offer free admission to our Veterans and active-duty military members for Veteran’s Day this year. Our servicemen and servicewomen have given so much to defend and serve our country, and being able to say thank you in this small way is what we knew we needed to do,” Marketing & Community Engagement Manager, Allie Snyder said.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO