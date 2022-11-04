Read full article on original website
WKTV
Free admission at Utica Zoo for veterans and active-duty military members Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be offering free admission to Veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. "The zoo is proud to offer this promotion as a gesture of gratitude towards the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country... We are proud to offer free admission to our Veterans and active-duty military members for Veteran’s Day this year. Our servicemen and servicewomen have given so much to defend and serve our country, and being able to say thank you in this small way is what we knew we needed to do,” Marketing & Community Engagement Manager, Allie Snyder said.
WKTV
UCD holding annual collection event at Adirondack Bank Center for Veterans
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Nov. 11 the Utica Center for Development's (UCD) CNY Veteran's Outreach Center will be holding its annual collection event. From 12-4:30 p.m. staff along with volunteers from the UCD will be outside the Adirondack Bank Center, at the Labatt Blue Entrance, accepting drive-up donations. The UCD...
WKTV
Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers
UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
WKTV
Water Safari donates $2,800 to American Cancer Society
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, Enchanted Forest Water Safari made a $2,800 donation to the American Cancer Society. The total donation was collected from park patrons, locker fees, the sale of pink wristbands as well...
WKTV
Annual Micah Hope Christmas Project begins
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The First Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Micah Hope Christmas Project. The project began in hopes of helping to meet the needs of children during the holiday season. The Little Falls Central School District (LFCSD) has provided a list of students who would benefit from...
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Worship Service prior. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to be served immediately following from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you cannot attend but would...
WKTV
Colgate University holding ceremony to return artifacts to Oneida Indian Nation
HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Colgate University will be holding a ceremony to return more than 1,500 cultural artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation from the University's, Longyear Museum of Anthropology collections. The items returned, some of them dating back to 1600, will include several different ceremonial objects as well as items...
WKTV
UMN For the Arts hosting its 'Celebration of Artists' at Bagg's Square
UTICA -- UMN For the Arts will be hosting its "Celebration of Artists" to recognize the latest graduating class from its Artist Refinery Program. The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 6- 8 pm at Bagg’s Square Brewing Company. The graduating class completed an eight-week sprint program...
WKTV
Oneida Tractor Supply hosting photos with Santa on Nov. 20
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Tractor Supply in Oneida will be hosting a photos with Santa event on Nov. 20. From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with a local, professional photographer. The first 25 customers who participate...
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
WKTV
CABVI to host Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, at its new Vision Health and Wellness Center. The fair is a free event, open to the public. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. located at...
WKTV
Ommegang in Cooperstown partnering with "Hops for Heroes"
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ommegang, a brewery in Cooperstown is partnering with the "Hops for Heroes" campaign this Veterans Day. Ommegang will serve “Homefront IPA” on Nov. 11 to support the campaign which benefits the national charity Soldiers’ Angels. Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign, invites craft breweries to make...
WKTV
NHFD to host Christmas Festival on Nov. 19
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first annual "Believe" event on Nov. 19. The event is a Christmas festival complete with a Sant and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, food trucks and a parade. There will also be music and local vendors. While...
WKTV
St. Paul's Church reclaims old church bell
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church was able to reclaim a church bell that was located at their former church location on North Lake Street. The church was built in December of 1890 and over the years its membership has outgrown the old location. They moved to the new location in Oneida in 1962.
WKTV
Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
WKTV
Otsego County Schools Plastic Film Recycling Challenge begins Nov. 15
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Schools Plastic Film Recycling Challenge is set to begin on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15. Students will collect plastic items such as single-use grocery bags, Ziploc-style food bags, wood pellet bags and other items. They will then bring the items to school where they will be weighed, then that weight is submitted to OCCA (Oneida County Conservation Association), each week. The plastic is then collected and recycled.
WKTV
Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary to host ceremony honoring Veterans
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- An annual ceremony at Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary School will take place Thursday to thank and honor Veterans. All students will participate in the ceremony which will include patriotic songs sung by students, musical numbers played by the school band, essays written and presented by fifth-grade students as well as many guest speakers and other presenters. Local Veterans will also have an opportunity to share their stories.
WKTV
Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center
It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
WKTV
Herkimer senior receives reward and recognition
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A senior at the Herkimer Central School District, Josh Leskovar was not only named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program but also won the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award. “This is just the beginning of the award season when...
WKTV
City of Utica honors late Patrick Johnson
The basketball courts and Kemble Park in Utica have been dedicated to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate and lover of the game who started the Hoops and Dreams program. Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson. The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at...
