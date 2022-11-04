ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gap Sells Greater China Business to Chinese E-commerce Firm for Up to $50 Million

SHANGHAI — Gap is selling its Greater China business to Chinese e-commerce operator Baozun. According to Baozun, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, White Horse Hongkong Holding Ltd., will acquire all of Gap’s equity interests in the Greater China area, which includes its mainland China and Taiwan businesses.
The Independent

Tory MP rebuked over ‘crass racial slur’ in Commons

The speaker of the House of Commons rebuked a Conservative MP after he used the word J*** in parliament to refer to the Japanese. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the term, which was described by one Labour MP as an “outdated and crass racial slur”, “should not be used”. The row erupted just days after a Tory minister was criticised for using the phrase “little man” in relation to China. The comment was made by Mark Francois, a former Armed Forces minister, during questions to the defence secretary Ben Wallace.Labour’s Sarah Owen attacked the use of “ethnic slurs”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy