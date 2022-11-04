The speaker of the House of Commons rebuked a Conservative MP after he used the word J*** in parliament to refer to the Japanese. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the term, which was described by one Labour MP as an “outdated and crass racial slur”, “should not be used”. The row erupted just days after a Tory minister was criticised for using the phrase “little man” in relation to China. The comment was made by Mark Francois, a former Armed Forces minister, during questions to the defence secretary Ben Wallace.Labour’s Sarah Owen attacked the use of “ethnic slurs”...

28 MINUTES AGO