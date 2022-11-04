Read full article on original website
Gap Sells Greater China Business to Chinese E-commerce Firm for Up to $50 Million
SHANGHAI — Gap is selling its Greater China business to Chinese e-commerce operator Baozun. According to Baozun, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, White Horse Hongkong Holding Ltd., will acquire all of Gap’s equity interests in the Greater China area, which includes its mainland China and Taiwan businesses.
Ukraine war ‘dominates’ talks between India and Russia in Moscow
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday said the conflict in Ukraine was a dominant feature in New Delhi’s bilateral talks with Moscow during his visit to Russia for the first time since its invasion of Ukraine. Mr Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit on Monday to...
Zelensky says peace talks with Russia are possible, but on Ukraine’s terms
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open topeace talks with Russia, softening his earlier refusal to negotiate with Moscow while President Vladimir Putin is in power but sticking to Kyiv’s preconditions. Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal to the international community late Monday to “force Russia into...
Tory MP rebuked over ‘crass racial slur’ in Commons
The speaker of the House of Commons rebuked a Conservative MP after he used the word J*** in parliament to refer to the Japanese. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the term, which was described by one Labour MP as an “outdated and crass racial slur”, “should not be used”. The row erupted just days after a Tory minister was criticised for using the phrase “little man” in relation to China. The comment was made by Mark Francois, a former Armed Forces minister, during questions to the defence secretary Ben Wallace.Labour’s Sarah Owen attacked the use of “ethnic slurs”...
