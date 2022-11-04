ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara over Eastern Washington in season opener

Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski scored a game-high 30 points for host Santa Clara, leading the Broncos to an 84-72 victory over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday night in the season opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California. Eight Eagles played at least 20 minutes, including three newcomers: sophomore Dane...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Difference makers: Washington State's Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford

Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.
PULLMAN, WA

