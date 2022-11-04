Read full article on original website
Billings police seek public's help in locating possible homicide suspect
Billings police on Monday asked for the public's help in locating a man described as a "person if interest" in a weekend homicide.
Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
Police looking for person of interest in weekend homicide
UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the weekend. Lieutenant Matt Lennick says during the investigation, police were able to track down one of the people who fled the scene of the crash where a man was found with a gunshot wound and later died. That person was identified as an escapee from the Billings Alpha House.
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz
On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
Fire destroys home south of Molt
Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.
Billing family found safe, MEPA canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rhearae Newholy and her children, Rayben, Traya, and Jason has been canceled. The family has been located and is safe. The Billings Police Department thanks you for your assistance.
The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.
“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
Motorcyclist injured after hitting train in Billings
This happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on King Avenue West about a block east of Daniel Street.
'24 years later and it's still raw': Billings woman reflects on 1998 cold case
For about a year, Lillethun has been presenting with the Montana Department of Corrections Victim Impact Panels, a program designed to build empathy and reduce recidivism among felony offenders.
38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
Billings residents want change following traffic deaths on busy street
Residents want adequate lighting, re-painted crosswalks, and more signage on the busy street. But the city of Billings wants concerned citizens to know that change takes time.
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?
The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
