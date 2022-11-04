ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KULR8

Police looking for person of interest in weekend homicide

UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the weekend. Lieutenant Matt Lennick says during the investigation, police were able to track down one of the people who fled the scene of the crash where a man was found with a gunshot wound and later died. That person was identified as an escapee from the Billings Alpha House.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
KULR8

Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz

On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Billing family found safe, MEPA canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rhearae Newholy and her children, Rayben, Traya, and Jason has been canceled. The family has been located and is safe. The Billings Police Department thanks you for your assistance.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.

“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
KULR8

38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens

Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
NewsTalk 95.5

The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?

The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
BILLINGS, MT

