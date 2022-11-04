Read full article on original website
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
EU targets 19 more Myanmar officials with sanctions
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions on several senior officials and armed forces officers in Myanmar, where a military takeover last year set off violence that threatens to destabilize other parts of Southeast Asia. The EU froze the assets of 19 people – including Investment...
