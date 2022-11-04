ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbut.com

New Miss Butler County Named

There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Fall Slightly

Local COVID hospitalizations have dropped slightly according to officials with the Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 16 patients for the coronavirus, with four people in the ICU. That’s two fewer patients hospitalized but one more in the...
wbut.com

Butler Students Prepping For Latest Play

Students in the Butler Area School District are gearing up for this fall’s school play. The theater program will be performing “Just Another High School Play” on Friday and Saturday night. The comedy depicts a group of high schoolers who are abandoned by their drama teacher and...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Chamber Holding Last Mixer Of The Year

Local business people are welcome to attend one of the final networking events of the year to be held later this week. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals Mixer is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Harmony Inn. This free event will include appetizers and...
wbut.com

Butler Man Charged After Stabbing Outside of Local Bar

A man is in the Butler County Prison after he allegedly stabbed someone outside a local bar. Butler City Police were called to the Eau Claire Street Café around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. They say a fight began outside between 30-year-old Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky of Butler and 40-year-old Christopher Boltz of...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Authorities Continuing to Investigate Slippery Rock Township Case

Authorities are continuing to investigate a case involving a Meadville man who was found dead last week in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, an unidentified person was passing by a vehicle on Young Road just before 4:30pm on Thursday (November 3rd) when he found 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville unresponsive near the vehicle.
MEADVILLE, PA
wbut.com

PennDOT to Host Job Fair this Week

Those looking for employment are invited to visit an upcoming Butler County job fair by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This event is taking place at the PennDOT offices on New Castle Road Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. Various full-time and seasonal opportunities with competitive wages and benefits are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy